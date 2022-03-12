Suffolk Restaurant Week returns March 19, showcasing fixed-price menus from 10 restaurants

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Restaurant Week is returning for 2022, showcasing three-course, price-fixed menus from 10 of the city's best restaurants.
The week will kick off March 19, 2022 and last through March 26, 2022.
According to a release from the city, participating eateries will offer three levels of menus: Deluxe ($10 breakfast/lunch and $20 dinner), Premier ($15 breakfast/lunch and $30 dinner) and Ultimate ($20 lunch and $40 dinner). Some restaurants are also offering specially-priced family to-go options.
No coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.
The following restaurants will offer Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:
- Amedeo's Ristorante
- Decoys Seafood
- Fin & Tonic
- High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar
- The Mod Olive
- The Plaid Turnip
- River Stone Chophouse
- Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport
- Vintage Tavern
- Wall Street Café, Inc.