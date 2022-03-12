Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Restaurant Week returns March 19, showcasing fixed-price menus from 10 restaurants

amicispastadish_orig.jpg
City of Suffolk
amicispastadish_orig.jpg
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:05:52-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Restaurant Week is returning for 2022, showcasing three-course, price-fixed menus from 10 of the city's best restaurants.

The week will kick off March 19, 2022 and last through March 26, 2022.

According to a release from the city, participating eateries will offer three levels of menus: Deluxe ($10 breakfast/lunch and $20 dinner), Premier ($15 breakfast/lunch and $30 dinner) and Ultimate ($20 lunch and $40 dinner). Some restaurants are also offering specially-priced family to-go options.

No coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.

The following restaurants will offer Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:

  • Amedeo's Ristorante
  • Decoys Seafood
  • Fin & Tonic
  • High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar
  • The Mod Olive
  • The Plaid Turnip
  • River Stone Chophouse
  • Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport
  • Vintage Tavern
  • Wall Street Café, Inc.

To learn more about Restaurant Week, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories