Suffolk Restaurant Week returns March 19, showcasing fixed-price menus from 10 restaurants

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Restaurant Week is returning for 2022, showcasing three-course, price-fixed menus from 10 of the city's best restaurants.

The week will kick off March 19, 2022 and last through March 26, 2022.

According to a release from the city, participating eateries will offer three levels of menus: Deluxe ($10 breakfast/lunch and $20 dinner), Premier ($15 breakfast/lunch and $30 dinner) and Ultimate ($20 lunch and $40 dinner). Some restaurants are also offering specially-priced family to-go options.

No coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.

The following restaurants will offer Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:

Amedeo's Ristorante

Decoys Seafood

Fin & Tonic

High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar

The Mod Olive

The Plaid Turnip

River Stone Chophouse

Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport

Vintage Tavern

Wall Street Café, Inc.

To learn more about Restaurant Week, click here.