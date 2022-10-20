Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to students starting Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools said it will begin giving middle and high school students clear backpacks next week.

Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks on a volunteer basis during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.

"These clear book bags will allow campus staff to ensure that prohibited items are not included in the student's belongings and will help make security checks more fluid and efficient for students," the post from community engagement facilitator Melvin Bradshaw, said.

Here's a list of schools getting the backpacks:

-King's Fork High School

-Nansemond River High School

-Lakeland High School

-Turlington Woods School

-Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School

-Forest Glen Middle School

-John F. Kennedy Middle School

-John Yeates Middle School

-King's Fork Middle School