Suffolk seeks community output on flooding

SUFFOLK, Va. - The City of Suffolk wants to hear from residents and business owners on how they can use funds to reduce flooding.

The Suffolk Department of Public Works is seeking input from residents, business owners, and other stakeholders regarding flooding within the community.

They say the purpose of this input is to help identify flood mitigation projects and develop a plan focused on reducing flooding and increasing resiliency.

According to officials, the 'Resilience Plan' will enable Suffolk to apply for Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) grants to certain projects.

The survey is open from March 1 until March 31, 2022. To provide input, click here.

If unable to connect online, contact Project Manager Matt Fanghella at 757-514-7675 for more information.