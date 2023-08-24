Suffolk shuts down 3 railway crossings for emergency repairs

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Works is shutting down multiple railroad crossings for emergency repairs within the next couple of weeks.

This means the the crossing will be completely closed and drivers will have to use detours to get around the maintenance, according to a city press release. The work schedule is subject to change based on the weather.

The following crossings will have emergency repairs and maintenance:

North Main Street

Between Prentis Street and Finney Avenue

Close date: Aug. 29 at 11 a.m.

Scheduled reopen date: Aug. 30 at 8 a.m.

West Constance Road

Between Prentis Street and Second Street

Close date: Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

Scheduled reopen date: Sept. 1 at 8 a.m.

Kings Fork Road

Between Kings Fork Road and Archers Mill Road

Close date: Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.

Scheduled reopen date: Sept. 6 at 8 a.m.

For more details, call Public Work operations at 757-514-7600.