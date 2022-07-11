Watch Now
Suffolk Sweets Week is back! Enjoy deserts starting July 16

City of Suffolk
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 11, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va.- Suffolk Sweets Week is back! From July 16-23, 2022, Suffolk Tourism will be showcasing the best deserts Suffolk has to offer.

“From Blueberry Empanadas, Tiramisu, and Cheescake Stuffed Waffle Cones to Chocolate Éclair Cake, Cinnamon Rolls, and Banana Pudding, there is something to satisfy your sugar cravings.”

The following eateries are offering participating in Suffolk Sweets Week: Amedeo’s Bakery, Derl’z Restaurant & Pub, Knotts Coffee Company, The Mad Batter Bakery, The Mod Olive, The Pink Box, Sugar Mama’s Bake Shoppe, and Wall Street Café (both downtown locations).

The city says that no coupons, vouchers, or tickets are needed you just have to order from the Suffolk Sweets Week menu at each participating eatery.

For additional information, visit www.DiningInSuffolkVa.com or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SuffolkVaSweetsWeek.

