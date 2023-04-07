Suffolk teacher in custody after straw purchasing more than a dozen guns: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police arrested Jennifer Nicole McDonald-Awolowo, a teacher with Suffolk Public Schools, on April 6, for allegedly making multiple straw purchases of firearms.

The investigation began when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) notified investigators within the Suffolk Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team about multiple suspicious firearm transactions, according to a news release.

McDonald-Awolowo is accused of purchasing more than a dozen firearms and provided them to an individual who was prohibited from purchasing firearms.

McDonald-Awolowo was arrested on twelve counts of purchasing a firearm and providing it to an ineligible person (felony).

She is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release.

