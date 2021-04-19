Suffolk to honor mothers with Mother's Day drive-thru celebrations

SUFFOLK, Va. - Mother's Day is quickly approaching and Suffolk wants to celebrate our local mothers with drive-thru celebrations.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation invites mothers and women ages 55 and up in the community and surrounding areas to join them for their Mother’s Day Drive-Thru events.

Goodie bags will be given to participants as they drive through the city's recreation center's parking lots.

The celebrations will take place on Wednesday, May 5 at East Suffolk Recreation Center, and on Thursday, May 6, at Whaleyville Recreation Center. Both events will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Registration for these events begins on Monday, April 19, and will end on Monday, May 3. Pre-registration, with a current annual membership, is required to participate in this event.

Attendees are asked not to attend these events if anyone in their household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to others who have experienced those symptoms within the last 14 days. Social distancing of at least 6 feet will be required and face masks must be used anytime social distancing cannot be maintained.