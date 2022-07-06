Suffolk to install license plate reading cameras throughout city to fight crime

SUFFOLK, Va. - License plate reading cameras are coming to Suffolk to assist police in solving crimes.

The City of Suffolk and the Suffolk Police Department will install Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera technology throughout the city in specific areas. They say the cameras will assist in solving and, ultimately, reducing crime.

The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety. The company helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.

The cameras will help police investigate crimes by capturing license plates and vehicle characteristics. The cameras will send an alert to police when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database is located in the vicinity of a camera.

It will also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.

Police say the data from the cameras are never sold or shared with third parties.

They say the cameras are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.

Suffolk Police Chief, Al Chandler says “We’re excited to bring this technology to the streets of Suffolk. The data shows that this model is proven to be successful when implemented properly and we hope to see a decline in overall crime once the cameras are up and running this summer.”

City Council voted to approve the funding of the new technology in February.

The first phase of installation begins Wednesday and more installation will happen in the coming weeks.

According to Flock Safety, police across the country have reported that crime has reduced up to 70% with the cameras.