Suffolk to kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week on April 11

SUFFOLK, Va. - National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off on April 11.

The City of Suffolk is joining other cities and towns across the country to recognize National Work Zone Awareness Week which runs April 11 through April 15.

The city's goal is to have zero incidents in 2022.

Those working in a work zone work dangerous jobs where work zones can pose hazards to motorists and crews.

According to statewide statistics, 80% of those killed in work zone crashes are vehicle occupants. In 2020, there were 11 fatalities resulting from crashes in work zones while 1,547 people were injured.

Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman will be reminding people that work zones are a sign to slow down.

“Suffolk is a growing City and, as a result, we have many work zones. I would like to remind people to follow the speed limit, avoid distractions, wear a seat belt and please remember our work crews have families too!” Robert Lewis, Director of the Suffolk Public Works Department, says.

