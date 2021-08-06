Suffolk to resume utility service cut-offs for delinquent bill payments September 1

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities announced that it will resume utility service cut-offs due to delinquent bill payments beginning September 1, 2021.

Financial assistance is available for customers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the HRUBS Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program.

According to the City of Suffolk, residential and non-residential customers with delinquent water and wastewater utility bill charges from March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 can call (757) 514-7450 to find out if they are able to qualify for financial assistance.

The City will provide assistance to qualifying residents and businesses with COVID-related past due balances until October 31, 2021, or until the funding runs out.

Anyone interested in applying will need to provide a phone or online self-certification that COVID caused economic hardship, such as job layoffs, job loss due to employment closings, reduction in work hours, staying home to care for children as day cares and schools closed or lost child or spousal support.

Relief also covers those who have been unable to work or missed work due to contracting COVID-19; unable to find work due to COVID-19; or unable to participate in their previous employment due to a high risk of severe illness.

Customers who have already been assisted twice by the program will not qualify for further assistance, the City said.

To apply, either call (757) 514-7450 or click here for an online application.