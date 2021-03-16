Menu

Suffolk Walmart, parking lot on College Drive forced to evacuate after vehicle struck major gas line

Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 16, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the scene of a Walmart Supercenter Tuesday after a vehicle hit a major gas line.

Officials say the ruptured gas line is at the Walmart in the 6200 block of College Drive.

Officials received a call at 10:42 a.m.

The Walmart Supercenter and parking lot are was evacuated.

As of noon, officials say that the gas meter main was secured at 11:26 a.m. and the Walmart Supercenter has reopened to the public.

There were no injuries reported.

