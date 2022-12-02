Watch Now
Suffolk woman charged after abducting child in Franklin, police say

Posted at 10:14 PM, Dec 01, 2022
FRANKLIN, Va. — A Suffolk woman is facing charges after police said she took her son without the consent of the child's custodian in the City of Franklin.

According to Franklin Police, officers were called on Dec. 1 to the 400 block of Thomas Street for a reported child abduction. Police said Nefertari Green took her 8-year-old biological son from his custodian without consent.

Police said Green does not have custody of the child.

Green left the area, but police said they tracked the car to the 100 block of Oak Street in Suffolk. Authorities found the child and returned him to his custodian.

Green, 34, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant in addition to being charged with abduction.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

