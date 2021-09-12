Suffolk Workforce Development Center reopens to public

SUFFOLK, Va. - The City of Suffolk has officially reopened the Suffolk Workforce Development Center to the public while adhering to CDC and Virginia pandemic guidelines.

The center, located at 157 North Main Street, 2nd Floor, opened to the public on September 7. Current operations include self-service computer labs for job and education seekers as well as wrap-around job readiness and employment assistance, which is available by appointment only.

The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is an affiliate Virginia Career Works site. It provides relevant training, education, and supportive services that enable self-sufficiency to include GED preparation.

