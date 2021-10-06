Suffolk Workforce Development Center to host 2-day hiring event for World Market distribution center

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting a two-day hiring event October 12 and 13 for the World Market Virginia Distribution Center.

The World Market Virginia Distribution Center is located in the Windsor area of Isle of Wight County. More than 50 full-time and part-time positions are available, including reach truck operators, general warehouse and receiving and shipping.

Pay ranges are from $16.50 to $18.50 per hour.

Round one of the event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, and round two will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, at 157 North Main Street (second floor) in Suffolk. A resume is required, and job seekers must register before the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants can register for the event and send their resumes by emailing workforcedevelopment@suffolkva.us.

For additional information, call the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at (757) 514-7730.

Click here to view the World Market's job listings.