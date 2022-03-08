Suffolk Workforce Development Center to host 2 hiring events with on-spot interviews

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is set to host two hiring events this Wednesday.

The events will take place at their location at 157 North Main Street on the second floor.

One hiring event will be for Nansemond Lawn and Garden, Inc. The company is holding on-the-spot interviews for 10 open positions. Starting pay is $15 to $18 per hour with paid time off, insurance benefits, 401 (k), and advancement opportunities.

This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees need to have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

The company says responsibilities of the job include maintaining a clean and safe work environment to include work site, trailer, and equipment, helping with snow removal during the winter months, and maintaining assigned equipment and notifying of needed repairs.

The other event is for Sizemore, Inc. They are holding on-the-spot interviews for warehouse and janitorial positions. Starting pay is $14 per hour with attendance and referral bonuses along with healthcare and retirement benefits.

Attendees should bring two forms of identification. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

