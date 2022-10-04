Suffolk workshop to help teens learn about finances, career goals

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is offering a workshop geared towards young adults ages 13 to 18. It's happening on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center.

The city said those who attend the 'Young Adult Life Prep Workshop' will learn more about leadership skills and managing money. Guest speakers will also focus on interviews and guidance on college and career goals.

Registration for the workshop is required and can be completed at the recreation center or online. The deadline is Oct. 19.

There is no charge.