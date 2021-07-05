Suffolk's Cypress Park pool officially reopens to public after repair shut down

SUFFOLK, Va.- Cypress Park pool has officially reopened for open swim after being shut down for repairs.

Cypress Park pool, located at 2001 Arizona Avenue, will offer open swim hours, Tuesdays through Sundays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Open swim is free and open to the public.

The pool also offers swimming lessons for kids ages 5 to 17, group swim times, and party rentals by pre-paid reservations.

Pre-paid group swim is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Party rentals are offered on Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reservations are required to secure group swim slots and party rentals.

For more pool information, call 757-923-2384, or click here.