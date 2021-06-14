Suffolk's fireworks show over the Nansemond River returns for July 4th

SUFFOLK, Va. - Fireworks are set to return to light up the skies of Suffolk this Fourth of July.

The Stars & Stripes Spectacular will take place on Sunday, July 4, with a fireworks show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina.

The park will open at 5:30 p.m. and will feature entertainment, children’s activities, merchandise vendors, and a variety of food choices.

There will be free craft bags with crafts for children and giveaways.

Island Boy is set to perform at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Organizers say there is no on-site parking. Shuttle parking will begin at 5:15 p.m. from the following sites:



First Baptist Church located at 237 North Main Street

Suffolk City Hall parking lot located at 442 West Washington Street

Godwin Courthouse Building parking lot located at 150 North Main Street

The last shuttle will run right before the fireworks begin at 8:30 pm., and will resume after the firework show.

Last year's celebration was virtual, due to the pandemic.

