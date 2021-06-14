Suffolk's fireworks show over the Nansemond River returns for July 4th

SUFFOLK, Va. - Fireworks are set to return to light up the skies of Suffolk this Fourth of July.
The Stars & Stripes Spectacular will take place on Sunday, July 4, with a fireworks show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina.
The park will open at 5:30 p.m. and will feature entertainment, children’s activities, merchandise vendors, and a variety of food choices.
There will be free craft bags with crafts for children and giveaways.
Island Boy is set to perform at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00 p.m.
Organizers say there is no on-site parking. Shuttle parking will begin at 5:15 p.m. from the following sites:
- First Baptist Church located at 237 North Main Street
- Suffolk City Hall parking lot located at 442 West Washington Street
- Godwin Courthouse Building parking lot located at 150 North Main Street
The last shuttle will run right before the fireworks begin at 8:30 pm., and will resume after the firework show.
Last year's celebration was virtual, due to the pandemic.