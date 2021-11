SUFFOLK, Va. - The 2021 Suffolk Holiday Season officially begins November 19 with a hometown kickoff.

This year’s Grand Illumination Ceremony will take place virtually on the city's YouTube channel.

The event will start with a message from Mayor Michael Duman and will be followed by a musical performance.

The ceremony will conclude with the lighting of the city's 32-foot holiday tree. It will be available to watch live on November 19 beginning at 6 p.m.