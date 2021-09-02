Suffolk's Sheriff Office handing out gun locks as part of Project ChildSafe

SUFFOLK, VA - Gun violence has plagued Hampton Roads this summer, with children being shot and injured or even killed or in the cross fires of a bullet.

"I have been in this business for 40 years and its the worst I have seen it in a long time said Sheriff E.C. Harris with Suffolk.

One statistic out of Suffolk is alarming. Since the beginning of the year, the office says, 88 juveniles have been involved in fire arm related instances.

"Too many firearms are getting on the streets right now and were not being as vigilant as we should keeping them secure," said Harris.

Which is why the Sheriff's Office is working to push out free gun locks to owners, which prevents a magazine from being loaded or a gun from being fired.

The free locks are part of Project ChildSafe, a nationwide program tha promotes the safe handling of fire arms and storage with a cable style gun locking device.

"The last thing you would want is to be a legal gun owner and have a fire arm go off and have and a young person get their hands on it and it hurts someone," said Harris. "It is something you won't forget it will haunt you the rest of your life."

Project ChildSafe say they have distributed more than 36 million kits to gun owners. Suffolk has handed out 6,000 kits since 2014.

"There are no do overs, once that gun goes off you can't go back," said Harris.

The Sheriff's Office will be handing out free kits Friday September 3 from 10-2 at Kroger Marketplace on University Blvd.