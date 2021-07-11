Suffolk's 'Sweet Week' to showcase the city's local eateries that satisfy every sweet tooth craving

SUFFOLK, Va.- Suffolk is bringing its first-ever 'Sweets Week' to satisfy every person's sweet tooth cravings.

Suffolk Sweets Week will take place from July 17 to July 24. The week is designed to showcase the tastiest desserts that Suffolk has to offer.

No coupons, vouchers, or tickets are needed to enjoy this week.

Desserts such as blueberry empanadas, pistachio kulfi, and chocolate fondue to red velvet cream cheese donuts, are among the items featured throughout the local eateries.

The following eateries are offering Suffolk Sweets Week menus:



Amedeo’s Bakery

Baron’s Pub

Derl’z Restaurant & Pub

Knotts Coffee Company

The Mod Olive

O’doodle Doo’s Donuts

The Pink Box

