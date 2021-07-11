Watch
Suffolk's 'Sweet Week' to showcase the city's local eateries that satisfy every sweet tooth craving

Image of a lot of colorful sweeties donuts over blue table background.
Colorful sweeties donuts over blue background.
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 10, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va.- Suffolk is bringing its first-ever 'Sweets Week' to satisfy every person's sweet tooth cravings.

Suffolk Sweets Week will take place from July 17 to July 24. The week is designed to showcase the tastiest desserts that Suffolk has to offer.

No coupons, vouchers, or tickets are needed to enjoy this week.

Desserts such as blueberry empanadas, pistachio kulfi, and chocolate fondue to red velvet cream cheese donuts, are among the items featured throughout the local eateries.

The following eateries are offering Suffolk Sweets Week menus:

  • Amedeo’s Bakery
  • Baron’s Pub
  • Derl’z Restaurant & Pub
  • Knotts Coffee Company
  • The Mod Olive
  • O’doodle Doo’s Donuts
  • The Pink Box

For more information, click here.

