Suffolk's 'TGIF Summer Concert Series' returns in June

Posted at 6:14 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 18:14:34-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Parks & Recreation is gearing up to kick off its TGIF Summer Concert Series of 2021.

Presented by Lidl, the concert series will be held each Friday in Suffolk during the summer. This year, registration is recommended for admission.

All TGIF concerts are free and open to the public.

Both parks, Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina and Bennett’s Creek Park, will open on Fridays at 6 p.m. and the bands will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

City officials say the night will feature food vendors, adult beverages, merchant vendors, and live entertainment.

Physical distancing circles will be painted around the park for groups of four, and masks are required for admission. The park capacity will be limited to 1,000 attendees.

COVID-19 guidelines are subject to change depending on state and federal regulations and guidelines at the time of the event.

TGIF Constant's Wharf Park Concert Schedule:

  • June 18: The Fuzz Band
  • June 25: The Original Rhondels
  • July 9: WOAH
  • July 16: Celeste Kellogg

To register, click here.

TGIF Bennett’s Creek Park Schedule:

  • July 30: Buckshot
  • August 6: Affirmative Groove
  • August 13: Slapnation
  • August 20: Deloreans

To register for concerts at Bennett’s Creek Park, click here.

