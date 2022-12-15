Suicide of popular DJ tWitch shocks nation, puts mental health crisis in spotlight

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is putting mental health in the spotlight.

A man known to light up a room as the loveable DJ and dancer from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" took his own life, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

In 2008 Boss first introduced himself on the national stage and appeared on the Fox show "So You Think You Can Dance."

In 2014 he joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

Ellen tweeted on Thursday:

Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch pic.twitter.com/olmwTUrCpp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2022

On Wednesday she tweeted:

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

He was the father of three and a husband.

In a statement to People, his wife, Allison, says, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

Many people are expressing shock online about what’s happened.

The Department of Health and Human Services found that in 2019 suicide was the second leading cause of death for African Americans between the ages of 15 and 24 and the death rate was four times greater for Black men than Black women.

Related: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death shows people who seem happy can still struggle

Local licensed psychotherapist Dr. Sarah Williams said, “Unfortunately, particularly in African-American males we will miss a lot of the signs and symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts and ideations, particularly around the holidays. If there has been an experience of depression, it's probably going to be magnified just because of the variables that go along with the holiday season. If you've had grief and trauma, unfortunately, the holidays just amplifies it.”

She said getting mental health resources can be difficult for some.

“Systemically there has been a problem with cultural competence in health care overall and our mental health space is not necessarily separate from that particular issue. Individuals that are members of the community of color, they have difficulty finding those resources, finding clinicians of color and being able to connect in a way that will offer some type of healing and therapeutic support,” said Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams says to ask people specific questions about how they are feeling like, ‘How are you sleeping?’ or ‘What is life like for you these days?’ Instead of just asking how someone’s day was.

She said the worst thing you could say is ‘snap out of it’ or ‘what do you have to be stressed about?’

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call the Suicide and Lifeline Crisis at 988.

Click here for more resources.

