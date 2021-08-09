Summer surge: Portsmouth Humane Society full, renters facing eviction looking for help

PORTSMOUTH, VA - Thousands of people in our area are scrambling for a place to live, despite the extension of the eviction moratorium to October 3rd.

It can be a heartbreaking scenario. No where to go, and with a pet by their side , some folks are turning to shelters to help take care of their pets should they not find immediate housing.

"Everyday we are seeing roughly 10 new animals coming in and we are not adopting out at that rate," said Alison Fechino, Executive Director of the Porstmouth Humane Society.

Their shelter is full. Cats, dogs, and small animals who have been surrendered this summer.

"We are getting calls for folks already asking what are my options if I get evicted, can you take my pet," said Fechino.

The eviction moratorium that was set to expire July 31 has caused trickle down effects to pets.

"Issues with landlords are one of the top three reasons people site when bringing their pets to the shelters for surrender," she said.

The eviction moratorium has been extended to October 3rd, but even so Fechino is worried about the influx of furry friends.

"If we run out of kennels, we can put pop up kennels in hallways temporarily but if we don't have human beings to care for animals we are stretching resources to far," she said.

It is a double whammy, because they too are strapped for workers to care for the animals coupled with too many coming in.

"Surrendering a pet to shelter is a heartbreaking decision while it should be last option for some it comes to that quicker than others," Fechino said.

They are able to put a temporary hold on a pet for those facing evictions for 30 days, but only if they have the space.

"We are doing our best to keep our heads above water," she said.

Right now they are begging for the communities help to adopt these furry friends to clear up some space or even consider fostering.

"Foster homes gives us opportunity to put a pet in loving, caring environment, temporarily.

Right now the Humane Society here in Portsmouth is waiving adoption fees through August 13th and flexible foster opportunities.

For information click here.

