2025 Neptune Festival, Avalon Pier shooting update, former FBI director indicted: Sunrise Brief

The 51st annual Neptune Festival will be held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from Friday through Sunday.
The free event features live music, hundreds of food and shopping vendors, a grand parade on Saturday, and plenty more. For $7, attendees can witness the Neptune's International Sandsculpting Championship, which will feature some world-renowned talent. For the first time in the event’s half-century history, Buffy Barefoot, president of Towne Bank in Virginia Beach, will preside over the Neptune Festival as its first Queen Neptune.
The Neptune Festival will be located at the Oceanfront Boardwalk from 2nd Street all the way to 33rd Street. Regarding parking, attendees can pay up to $10 for all-day (not overnight) parking at the garages on 9th Street, 25th Street, and 31st Street — metered spots will charge $2 an hour. Atlantic Avenue will also be closed from 4:30 a.m. to around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A Dare County grand jury has indicted the two teenagers who were recently arrested and charged in connection with the Avalon Pier shooting that killed 19-year-old Zane Hughes in late July.Grand jury indicts two teenagers in connection to Avalon Pier shooting
Seventeen-year-olds Kayden Lindsey and Zachary Rose were indicted on Sept. 15. Sixteen-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested on the day of the shooting and was indicted in August on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden told News 3 that all three teenagers are charged with first-degree murder, saying, “Hargis as the principal for pulling the trigger, Rose and Lindsey as accessories." He added that all three could face life sentences in prison without parole — they are expected in court again in mid-October.
The Justice Department charged former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday with making a false statement and obstruction in regards to his 2020 testimony before Congress.Former FBI Director James Comey indicted by Justice Department
Specifically, this was in regards to the comments he made about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The indictment alleges Comey lied when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he had not “authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports." The DOJ contends Comey had authorized a person to serve as an anonymous source regarding an FBI investigation, which he denies.
“No one is above the law,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.
The indictment comes just days after President Donald Trump seemingly urged Bondi to prosecute Comey and other political enemies who, in his view, have not faced the same level of Justice Department scrutiny he has experienced in recent years. Comey is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 9. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
This morning's weather: Several rain chances to end the week, tracking Hurricane Humberto
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says the cold front that moved in last night will transition to stationary front and linger over the Mid-Atlantic for the next several days, keeping us in a pattern of clouds and rain. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop to the mid 80s today, but it will still be humid.
Expect mostly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered showers and isolated storms possible both days. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 70s, but it will still be muggy.
Tropical update:
Humberto strengthens to a hurricane over the Central Atlantic. Humberto is centered about 465 miles NE of the northern Leeward Islands. A slow WNW to NW motion is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast, and Humberto is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Tracking a tropical wave located near Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands. An area of low pressure is expected to form along the wave today when it moves near the southeast Bahamas. This low is expected to become a tropical depression when it is in the vicinity of the central and northwest Bahamas later today or over the weekend, and then track NW or north over the southwestern Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)
- Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)
Traffic map:
