2025 Neptune Festival, Avalon Pier shooting update, former FBI director indicted: Sunrise Brief

The 51st annual Neptune Festival will be held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from Friday through Sunday. The free event features live music, hundreds of food and shopping vendors, a grand parade on Saturday, and plenty more. For $7, attendees can witness the Neptune's International Sandsculpting Championship, which will feature some world-renowned talent. For the first time in the event’s half-century history, Buffy Barefoot, president of Towne Bank in Virginia Beach, will preside over the Neptune Festival as its first Queen Neptune. The Neptune Festival will be located at the Oceanfront Boardwalk from 2nd Street all the way to 33rd Street. Regarding parking, attendees can pay up to $10 for all-day (not overnight) parking at the garages on 9th Street, 25th Street, and 31st Street — metered spots will charge $2 an hour. Atlantic Avenue will also be closed from 4:30 a.m. to around 2 p.m. on Saturday.



A Dare County grand jury has indicted the two teenagers who were recently arrested and charged in connection with the Avalon Pier shooting that killed 19-year-old Zane Hughes in late July. Grand jury indicts two teenagers in connection to Avalon Pier shooting Seventeen-year-olds Kayden Lindsey and Zachary Rose were indicted on Sept. 15. Sixteen-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested on the day of the shooting and was indicted in August on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden told News 3 that all three teenagers are charged with first-degree murder, saying, “Hargis as the principal for pulling the trigger, Rose and Lindsey as accessories." He added that all three could face life sentences in prison without parole — they are expected in court again in mid-October.

