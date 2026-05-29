3 hurt in Goff St shooting, possible plea deal for Copeland, ceasefire extension: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: 3 hurt in Goff St shooting, possible plea deal for Copeland, ceasefire extension
Three people were injured in a shooting at Goff Street on Thursday night, according to Norfolk police.Three hurt in shooting on Goff Street: NPD
Officers responded to the 800 block of Goff Street after receiving a call around 11:20 p.m. and found a woman who was shot in the abdomen. Police say they found a total of three people who had been shot.
One victim had life-threatening injuries, the other two victims were not seriously hurt.
Norfolk police are continuing to investigate this shooting. News 3 is working to learn more details.
Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz in late May or early June 2025, may enter a plea agreement next month, according to the attorney representing Resendiz’s mother.Sailor accused in Angelina Resendiz's death may get 40-year sentence in plea deal: Family
Attorney Marshall Griffin, who has been working with Esmeralda Castle, told News 3's Jay Greene the Navy recently removed the previously scheduled two-week trial from its docket and replaced it with a two-day hearing scheduled for June 8-9. “We would expect to see a plea hearing,” Griffin said. “The accused is going to enter pleas.” In an interview with News 3, Castle detailed the possible plea agreement, saying Copeland could face a 40-year sentence if he pleads guilty to murder. "He has to explain to the judge why he's guilty," Castle said. "He has to tell the judge what happened."
Copeland is charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death. He has also been accused of assaulting multiple other sailors. Griffin said Resendiz’s family was asked to provide input on proposed plea terms and possible sentencing outcomes, but stressed nothing has been finalized. Discussions surrounding a possible plea agreement included “multiple decades in jail,” though Griffin said he does not know the exact prison term being considered.
Resendiz’s family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change. Griffin said he believes justice will ultimately be served in the case, whether it ends in a plea agreement or proceeds to trial. “I’m very optimistic that it will be,” Griffin said.
U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement Thursday to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.
Iran did not immediately confirm any deal. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday evening confirmed there was a tentative agreement, but said it was unclear if President Donald Trump would approve it. “It’s hard to say exactly when or if the president’s going to sign,” Vance told reporters. He added: “We’re going back and forth on a couple of language points.”
The emerging memorandum of understanding came as the fragile ceasefire in the war between the U.S. and Iran appeared to be wavering. The latest flare-up in fighting happened less than a day earlier, when Kuwait intercepted missiles fired from Iran, according to U.S. Central Command. The memorandum makes clear that Iran will not be able to impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran will have to remove all mines from the vital waterway within 30 days, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Among the first issues to be negotiated during the 60-day ceasefire is what will happen to Iran’s highly enriched uranium, an official said. Vance suggested on Thursday evening that negotiators were trying to strike general terms on the highly enriched uranium settled in the tentative agreement, with the specifics to be hammered out in the ensuing talks. Iran has not publicly committed to giving up the stockpile. Nuclear analysts have said that Iran might consider China or Russia, which have close relations with Tehran, to be a potential acceptable third party to take possession of the enriched uranium. But Trump said Wednesday that he “wouldn’t be comfortable” with such a plan.
This morning's weather: Cooler with lower humidity to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says beautiful weather today with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and lower humidity.
The weekend looks nice too with highs in the low to mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. We will see more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. The wind will kick up for Saturday but should relax for Sunday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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