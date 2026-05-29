3 hurt in Goff St shooting, possible plea deal for Copeland, ceasefire extension: Sunrise Brief

Three people were injured in a shooting at Goff Street on Thursday night, according to Norfolk police. Three hurt in shooting on Goff Street: NPD Officers responded to the 800 block of Goff Street after receiving a call around 11:20 p.m. and found a woman who was shot in the abdomen. Police say they found a total of three people who had been shot. One victim had life-threatening injuries, the other two victims were not seriously hurt. Norfolk police are continuing to investigate this shooting. News 3 is working to learn more details.



Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz in late May or early June 2025, may enter a plea agreement next month, according to the attorney representing Resendiz’s mother. Sailor accused in Angelina Resendiz's death may get 40-year sentence in plea deal: Family Attorney Marshall Griffin, who has been working with Esmeralda Castle, told News 3's Jay Greene the Navy recently removed the previously scheduled two-week trial from its docket and replaced it with a two-day hearing scheduled for June 8-9. “We would expect to see a plea hearing,” Griffin said. “The accused is going to enter pleas.” In an interview with News 3, Castle detailed the possible plea agreement, saying Copeland could face a 40-year sentence if he pleads guilty to murder. "He has to explain to the judge why he's guilty," Castle said. "He has to tell the judge what happened." Copeland is charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death. He has also been accused of assaulting multiple other sailors. Griffin said Resendiz’s family was asked to provide input on proposed plea terms and possible sentencing outcomes, but stressed nothing has been finalized. Discussions surrounding a possible plea agreement included “multiple decades in jail,” though Griffin said he does not know the exact prison term being considered. Resendiz’s family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change. Griffin said he believes justice will ultimately be served in the case, whether it ends in a plea agreement or proceeds to trial. “I’m very optimistic that it will be,” Griffin said.

