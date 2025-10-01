5 OBX homes collapse, Trump plans visit to Norfolk, government shutdown underway: Sunrise Brief

Five oceanfront homes in Buxton collapsed into the water on Tuesday — in total, 17 Hatteras Island homes have fallen along the shore since 2020. At least 5 OBX homes fall into ocean amid rough surf from offshore hurricanes The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the unoccupied homes collapsed between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time. Seashore officials have closed the entire oceanfront area from northern Buxton to the off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 43 — anyone using ORV ramp 38 should avoid driving south. More collapses are expected due to the rough surf, the seashore says, and visitors are advised to avoid the surrounding area due to dangerous debris. Before the recent Buxton house collapses, all of the homes that have fallen into the ocean since 2020 have been located in Rodanthe. The Buxton Civic Association hopes this can be a turning point in the future of stabilizing the area — beach nourishment and a jetty repair are expected next year.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Norfolk on Friday, the Washington Post reports, citing an anonymous White House official. President Trump plans visit to Norfolk on Oct. 3: WaPo The president will "discuss the country’s great Naval assets" during his visit, per the Washington Post's source — further details on his trip are not yet available. This possible visit would be preceded by Trump's sudden address to military leaders in Quantico on Tuesday. During his speech, Trump discussed his goal to bolster the Navy's fleet in 2026, saying "we will be expanding the U.S. Navy by at least 19 ships next year, including submarines, destroyers, assault ships and more." Trump last visited the Hampton Roads area while he was on the campaign trail in June 2024. He spoke for an over an hour and a half at his rally, held at the Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake. This was the day after the first and only 2024 presidential debate between Trump and then-President Joe Biden.

