5 OBX homes collapse, Trump plans visit to Norfolk, government shutdown underway: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 5 OBX homes collapse, Trump plans visit to Norfolk, government shutdown underway
Five oceanfront homes in Buxton collapsed into the water on Tuesday — in total, 17 Hatteras Island homes have fallen along the shore since 2020.At least 5 OBX homes fall into ocean amid rough surf from offshore hurricanes
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the unoccupied homes collapsed between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time. Seashore officials have closed the entire oceanfront area from northern Buxton to the off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 43 — anyone using ORV ramp 38 should avoid driving south.
More collapses are expected due to the rough surf, the seashore says, and visitors are advised to avoid the surrounding area due to dangerous debris. Before the recent Buxton house collapses, all of the homes that have fallen into the ocean since 2020 have been located in Rodanthe. The Buxton Civic Association hopes this can be a turning point in the future of stabilizing the area — beach nourishment and a jetty repair are expected next year.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Norfolk on Friday, the Washington Post reports, citing an anonymous White House official.President Trump plans visit to Norfolk on Oct. 3: WaPo
The president will "discuss the country’s great Naval assets" during his visit, per the Washington Post's source — further details on his trip are not yet available. This possible visit would be preceded by Trump's sudden address to military leaders in Quantico on Tuesday. During his speech, Trump discussed his goal to bolster the Navy's fleet in 2026, saying "we will be expanding the U.S. Navy by at least 19 ships next year, including submarines, destroyers, assault ships and more."
Trump last visited the Hampton Roads area while he was on the campaign trail in June 2024. He spoke for an over an hour and a half at his rally, held at the Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake. This was the day after the first and only 2024 presidential debate between Trump and then-President Joe Biden.
For the first time since 2019, the federal government shut down on Wednesday after Democrats and Republicans stalled to advance a funding deal.Government shutdown set to take place after Senate failed to pass short-term spending bill
On Tuesday night, the Senate rejected two proposals — one backed by Democrats and another by Republicans — that attempted to avert a shutdown. Both proposals fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance. The Senate is comprised of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents (both of which caucus with the Democrats).
This impasse between both parties has centered around the Democrats' effort to include health care provisions in any agreement — they have warned that millions of Americans could face higher insurance premiums in the months ahead. Republicans countered that health care should not be part of the current funding debate.
Thousands of federal workers could be furloughed or even laid off during a shutdown. Those deemed essential, including members of the military, will have to work without receiving their normal paycheck. They will receive back pay once the government reopens, but there's no telling how long a shutdown might last.
This morning's weather: Windy midweek, cooler and less humid
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll see some clearing today as we go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the low 70s today with lower humidity. It will still be windy with gusts to 30+ mph. The persistent NE winds could trigger some minor flooding near times of high tide late this afternoon to evening.
Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs near 70 and low humidity. It will still be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Friday looks like the nicest day of the work week. Very fall-like with highs in the low 70s and lower humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with lighter winds.
Tropical update:
Hurricane Humberto continues to bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the East Coast. A faster motion toward the ENE is expected today until the system merges with a developing frontal boundary tonight.
Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Slight weakening is possible today, but Humberto is expected to remain a powerful cyclone until it merges with a frontal boundary tonight.
Hurricane Imelda moving ENE toward Bermuda. On the forecast track, the core of the hurricane will be near Bermuda this afternoon or evening and move away from the island by Thursday afternoon.
Satellite data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Imelda is expected to be stronger, near category 2 strength, when it passes close to Bermuda late today. Imelda is then expected to become an extratropical low in a couple of days, with gradual weakening thereafter.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.