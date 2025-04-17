Admirals playoff win, NY AG accused of fraud for Norfolk home, deportation error update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Admirals playoff win, NY AG accused of fraud, deportation error update
The Norfolk Admirals returned to the Norfolk Scope to win a decisive 4-0 victory against the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday. The Admirals are now gearing up for Game 2 in their playoff series, which is set to take place on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope.Admirals post shutout in Game 1 win
Thomas Milic successfully stopped all 29 shots he faced, contributing significantly to Wednesday's victory. The Admirals encountered early penalty difficulties in the contest, with Jack O'Leary being penalized. Five minutes into the game, Darick Louis-Jean initiated the scoring in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a powerful slap-shot from the point, giving Norfolk a 1-0 advantage. Following the midpoint of the period, Hank Crone advanced down the ice, delivering a cross-ice pass to Brady Fleurent, who increased Norfolk's lead to 2-0.
The score remained 2-0 after two periods of play, with Norfolk aiming to conclude Game 1 decisively in the third period.
Four minutes into the third period, the Norfolk Admirals extended their lead to 3-0. The defensive performance, coupled with Milic’s outstanding work in goal, was exemplary throughout the evening as the Admirals effectively neutralized any opportunities for Wheeling to score. As the game neared its conclusion, Jack O'Leary concluded the night with an empty-net goal, bringing the final score to 4-0 in favor of Norfolk.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has been referred for federal criminal prosecution, CBS New York reports. This is in connection to allegations that she falsified her residence status to a home in Norfolk.NY AG James accused of mortgage fraud related to Norfolk home: CBS
The Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) William Pulte accused James of falsifying "bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms," according to a letter written to U.S. Attorney General Pam Pondi and obtained by CBS New York. Pulte went on to say that James was not allowed to declare the Norfolk property as her primary home, writing, "[she] is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York."
In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office told CBS New York that "Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are." In 2022, James garnered national attention when she successfully convinced a judge to deem President Donald Trump liable for artificially inflating his net worth to get better loan rates, among other things.
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen attempted to visit the mistakenly deported Maryland man — the government of El Salvador denied him access to his constituent. This happens as the Trump administration refuses to follow court orders to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia — they believe he is an MS-13 gang member.White House addresses case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Police say Abrego Garcia, who was deported without due process, was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat at the time of his arrest, which allegedly symbolizes a "member in good standing" with MS-13. Authorities claim Abrego Garcia was also wearing a hoodie that symbolized what they describe as being "indicative" of Hispanic gang culture. This information was revealed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, as she shared Abrego Garcia's arrest records to social media Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled for White House officials to be deposed regarding this case — their sworn affidavits are due on April 23. On Wednesday, another federal judge said he found "probable cause" to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt for disobeying court orders to halt deportation flights.
This morning's weather: Cool again, warming for this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its another cool day. Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning. Highs will return to the mid 60 this afternoon with lots of sunshine.
The sunshine continues for Friday, and we start a warming trend.
Highs will climb to the upper 70s to end the work week. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with strong SW winds.
