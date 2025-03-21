Bayside HS charges, Accomack County shooting, Israel-Hamas war casualties: Sunrise Brief

A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl have been charged following the lockdown at Bayside High School on Wednesday, police say. No evidence of a firearm was found, but the principal said one of the students involved had a knife. Bayside High students charged with having weapon on school property: VBPD Initially, Virginia Beach police were responding to reports of a firearm at school. VBPD had a large presence on campus in the afternoon to sweep classrooms. An email was sent at 1:36 p.m. alerting families to the lockdown — less than an hour later, police completed their sweep of the school. "We are incredibly grateful to our families for their understanding and support in allowing us to conduct the investigation without issues," Principal Troy Walton wrote in an email to families Wednesday night. "We also appreciate everyone's adherence to safety protocols, which helped us handle the situation as safely and efficiently as possible."

In Accomack County, a man is accused of firing shots inside a convenience store on Thursday, according to police. One employee was killed and his daughter, also an employee, received a life-threatening injury during the incident. Shooting at Eastern Shore convenience store leaves employee dead, another hurt Devon Wharton, 44, of Onancock, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office says. The charges are in connection to a deadly shooting inside the Shore Stop at 23135 Lankford Highway. Pradipkumar Patel, 56, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. His daughter, Ratilal Patel, 24, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The convenience store they worked at is a family business.

