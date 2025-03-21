Bayside HS charges, Accomack County shooting, Israel-Hamas war casualties: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Bayside HS charges, Accomack County shooting, Israel-Hamas war casualties
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl have been charged following the lockdown at Bayside High School on Wednesday, police say. No evidence of a firearm was found, but the principal said one of the students involved had a knife.Bayside High students charged with having weapon on school property: VBPD
Initially, Virginia Beach police were responding to reports of a firearm at school. VBPD had a large presence on campus in the afternoon to sweep classrooms. An email was sent at 1:36 p.m. alerting families to the lockdown — less than an hour later, police completed their sweep of the school.
"We are incredibly grateful to our families for their understanding and support in allowing us to conduct the investigation without issues," Principal Troy Walton wrote in an email to families Wednesday night. "We also appreciate everyone's adherence to safety protocols, which helped us handle the situation as safely and efficiently as possible."
In Accomack County, a man is accused of firing shots inside a convenience store on Thursday, according to police. One employee was killed and his daughter, also an employee, received a life-threatening injury during the incident.Shooting at Eastern Shore convenience store leaves employee dead, another hurt
Devon Wharton, 44, of Onancock, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office says. The charges are in connection to a deadly shooting inside the Shore Stop at 23135 Lankford Highway.
Pradipkumar Patel, 56, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. His daughter, Ratilal Patel, 24, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The convenience store they worked at is a family business.
Local health officials say Israeli strikes killed at least 85 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday. Hamas fired three rockets back at Israel, one was intercepted and two fell in open areas.Israeli strikes across Gaza hit multiple homes, killing at least 85 Palestinians
President Donald Trump's administration reiterated its support for Israel on Thursday, blaming Hamas for the botched hostage exchange.
More than 400 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday alone, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Israeli military restored a blockade on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, that it had maintained for most of the war. On Wednesday, Israeli ground troops advanced in Gaza for the first time since the ceasefire took hold in January, seizing part of a corridor separating the northern third of the territory from the south.
Hundreds of Israelis gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Thursday to protest his handling of the hostage crisis and his plan to fire the country’s head of internal security. Police used a water canon to disperse the crowd after protesters tried to break through police barricades.
This morning's weather: Cool, windy Friday — temperature swing on the horizon
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its much cooler today with highs only reaching the upper 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies today, but it will be very windy. Expect a NW wind at 15 to 25 with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
Another cold front will move through this weekend, but it will not be a big rainmaker. Highs will warm to near 70 on Saturday, then drop to the upper 50s on Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.