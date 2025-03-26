Bayside HS intruder, 10 Norfolk schools closing, bridge collapse one year later: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Bayside HS intruder, closing 10 Norfolk schools, bridge collapse anniversary
An adult allegedly followed students through doors as they arrived to class at Bayside High School Tuesday morning. This security incident was confirmed by Bayside Principal Troy Walton in an email sent to families.Intruder detained at Bayside High School
The person had no weapons nor did they make any threats, according to police. The principal's email says the adult was taken into custody after not cooperating with school officials. A school resource officer detained the person, but Virginia Beach police were also called in to assist.
This security incident was underscored by last week's lockdown at Bayside HS, something Walton mentioned in his email on Tuesday. "I understand that seeing a heightened police presence, especially so soon after last week’s lockdown, may cause concern," Walton wrote. "Please know that today’s incident was handled quickly and appropriately, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment."
On Tuesday, the Norfolk City Council unanimously passed a resolution to consolidate funds through the closure of 10 schools. Norfolk Public Schools will be tasked to come up with a plan by Aug. 1.Norfolk City Council pushes for school consolidation to address budget concerns
The district is expected to close two schools a year staring before the 2026-2027 school year. This move is driven by a sense of urgency to reinvest the projected savings into major school capital improvement and maintenance projects — this includes: Maury High School, Booker T. Washington High School, and the construction of three new elementary schools to replace aging structures.
In 2025, the city's contribution towards NPS's operating costs was $164.2 million, alongside taking full responsibility for the capital costs. Over the past five years, there have been substantial allocations to NPS, including $17.1 million in 2021 and $20.2 million in 2022.
A year has passed since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore, killing six road workers. One of the nation's busiest seaports was temporarily blocked after a drifting cargo ship collided into the bridge.One year after Baltimore disaster, bridges are only getting worse
The Key Bridge, opened in 1977, lacked modern protection systems designed to help the structure's supports withstand impact from a ship that became standard after 1991. The number of bridges classified as fair or poor and due for repair or replacement ticked up from 346,424 to 348,359 in the months since the bridge collapse, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board published a list of 68 older bridges that should be evaluated for a similar risk of ship collisions. The structures named include the Chesapeake City Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge. While the Trump administration tightens the purse strings in an attempt to reduce government waste, the Department of Transportation announced a pause on grant funding for previously awarded bridge restoration projects
This morning's weather: Cooler, but sunnier — same again tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it's another step cooler today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will clear out this morning and most of the day will be sunny. It will be breezy today with a NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.
Sunny and cool again tomorrow. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s again, but not as breezy as today.
Warming up to end the week. Highs will climb to the low 70s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.
