Bayside HS intruder, 10 Norfolk schools closing, bridge collapse one year later: Sunrise Brief

An adult allegedly followed students through doors as they arrived to class at Bayside High School Tuesday morning. This security incident was confirmed by Bayside Principal Troy Walton in an email sent to families. Intruder detained at Bayside High School The person had no weapons nor did they make any threats, according to police. The principal's email says the adult was taken into custody after not cooperating with school officials. A school resource officer detained the person, but Virginia Beach police were also called in to assist. This security incident was underscored by last week's lockdown at Bayside HS, something Walton mentioned in his email on Tuesday. "I understand that seeing a heightened police presence, especially so soon after last week’s lockdown, may cause concern," Walton wrote. "Please know that today’s incident was handled quickly and appropriately, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment."

On Tuesday, the Norfolk City Council unanimously passed a resolution to consolidate funds through the closure of 10 schools. Norfolk Public Schools will be tasked to come up with a plan by Aug. 1. Norfolk City Council pushes for school consolidation to address budget concerns The district is expected to close two schools a year staring before the 2026-2027 school year. This move is driven by a sense of urgency to reinvest the projected savings into major school capital improvement and maintenance projects — this includes: Maury High School, Booker T. Washington High School, and the construction of three new elementary schools to replace aging structures. In 2025, the city's contribution towards NPS's operating costs was $164.2 million, alongside taking full responsibility for the capital costs. Over the past five years, there have been substantial allocations to NPS, including $17.1 million in 2021 and $20.2 million in 2022.

