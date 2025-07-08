Body found following boat fire, Family Dollar sold, tariff talks ramp up: Sunrise Brief

A body was discovered following a boat fire in the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth last week, Virginia Marine Police said Monday. Body recovered from boat fire in Portsmouth: Virginia Marine Police On July 3 around 6:30 a.m., fire and rescue crews responded to a sailboat on fire. Divers then found a body in the water, according to police. The boat was also recovered during this incident. The Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body and determine a cause and manner of death. They have not ruled out foul play, police say.



The Chesapeake-based discount store Dollar Tree sold Family Dollar for $1 billion, according to a press release. Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar after a decade of ownership “Now more than ever before, we are poised to accelerate our growth, innovate faster, and unlock our full potential as a category leader in value retail,” said Mike Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree, Inc. This sale was initially announced on March 26 this year. Dollar Family was sold to Brigade Capital Management LP, according to the release. Dollar Tree said the sale is part of the discount giant's growth plans, which also include new available items, add to its 9,000-store portfolio, and attempts to bring in new customers. Family Dollar was originally sold to Dollar Tree for $8 billion during a bidding war between Dollar Tree and Dollar General.

