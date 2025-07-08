Body found following boat fire, Family Dollar sold, tariff talks ramp up: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Body found following boat fire, Family Dollar sold, tariff talks ramp up
A body was discovered following a boat fire in the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth last week, Virginia Marine Police said Monday.Body recovered from boat fire in Portsmouth: Virginia Marine Police
On July 3 around 6:30 a.m., fire and rescue crews responded to a sailboat on fire. Divers then found a body in the water, according to police. The boat was also recovered during this incident.
The Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body and determine a cause and manner of death. They have not ruled out foul play, police say.
The Chesapeake-based discount store Dollar Tree sold Family Dollar for $1 billion, according to a press release.Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar after a decade of ownership
“Now more than ever before, we are poised to accelerate our growth, innovate faster, and unlock our full potential as a category leader in value retail,” said Mike Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree, Inc. This sale was initially announced on March 26 this year. Dollar Family was sold to Brigade Capital Management LP, according to the release.
Dollar Tree said the sale is part of the discount giant's growth plans, which also include new available items, add to its 9,000-store portfolio, and attempts to bring in new customers. Family Dollar was originally sold to Dollar Tree for $8 billion during a bidding war between Dollar Tree and Dollar General.
President Donald Trump said letters were sent to over a dozen countries on Monday, clarifying the tariff rates that will be levied against their goods.Peter Navarro on Trump's new tariff moves
“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge,” Trump wrote to the South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Imports from Myanmar and Laos would be taxed at 40%, Cambodia and Thailand at 36%, Serbia and Bangladesh at 35%, Indonesia at 32%, South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina at 30% and Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Tunisia at 25%.
The president's initial pause on reciprocal tariffs would've expired on Wednesday, but he signed an executive order Monday to delay the official increases until Aug. 1. The S&P 500 stock index was down .79% as of Monday.
This morning's weather: Heat index 105+, severe thunderstorm risk
***Heat Advisory for all of SE VA and most of NE NC from 10 am to 8 pm Tuesday. Heat index values will climb to 105+.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will reach the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Look for sunshine to start the day with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and a risk for localized flooding.
More of the same for Wednesday with highs in the 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms are possible with a risk of severe weather.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
