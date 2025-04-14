Body found in pond, NAACP town hall, China tariff uncertainty: Sunrise Brief

A body was recovered from a pond behind a shopping center in Chesapeake on Sunday, according to police. Police discovered the body while searching for a missing man. Body found in pond near Chesapeake shopping center According to police, officials were called to the area of Woodlake and Sentinel Drive around 2:15 p.m. for a body found in a pond. This is behind the Kroger grocery store near Battlefield Boulevard North and I-64. Authorities did not provide any details on how long the body had been there. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.



The Virginia Beach NAACP will host a town hall on Monday at 7 p.m. to address the school board's decision to dissolve diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. The board's decision was made in a 6-3 vote last week. Virginia Beach Schools Move to Remove DEI Policies The Trump administration has threatened to pull federal funding from schools that do not fall in line with the president's executive order on DEI. The Virginia Beach school board's resolution ensures the city school division secures its full $74 million in federal funding. The resolution suspended the school division’s equity plan and equity dashboard — it will also change the name of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Department of Opportunity and Achievement. Eric Majette, president of the Virginia Beach NAACP, says, "Everyone is welcome whether you're for DEI, against DEI, we want you to come out and voice your opinion before the next school board meeting." The town hall will be hosted at The HIVE in Virginia Beach.

