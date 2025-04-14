Body found in pond, NAACP town hall, China tariff uncertainty: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Body found in pond, NAACP town hall, China tariff uncertainty
A body was recovered from a pond behind a shopping center in Chesapeake on Sunday, according to police. Police discovered the body while searching for a missing man.Body found in pond near Chesapeake shopping center
According to police, officials were called to the area of Woodlake and Sentinel Drive around 2:15 p.m. for a body found in a pond. This is behind the Kroger grocery store near Battlefield Boulevard North and I-64.
Authorities did not provide any details on how long the body had been there. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
The Virginia Beach NAACP will host a town hall on Monday at 7 p.m. to address the school board's decision to dissolve diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. The board's decision was made in a 6-3 vote last week.Virginia Beach Schools Move to Remove DEI Policies
The Trump administration has threatened to pull federal funding from schools that do not fall in line with the president's executive order on DEI. The Virginia Beach school board's resolution ensures the city school division secures its full $74 million in federal funding. The resolution suspended the school division’s equity plan and equity dashboard — it will also change the name of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Department of Opportunity and Achievement.
Eric Majette, president of the Virginia Beach NAACP, says, "Everyone is welcome whether you're for DEI, against DEI, we want you to come out and voice your opinion before the next school board meeting." The town hall will be hosted at The HIVE in Virginia Beach.
As President Donald Trump pushes tariffs on China to 145%, a temporary carve out was made for certain electronic imports. However, Trump himself took to social media last night, saying,"nobody is getting off the hook for unfair trade balances."
The initial tariff carve out was announced in a Customs and Border Protection memo. This exemption would be a major boost to companies such as Apple and Nvidia, which manufacture a significant percentage of their products in China and import them into the U.S. Both companies saw their stock value briefly plummet in the aftermath of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement, they have both recovered since.
Trump has sought to reduce the trade deficit that the U.S. has with China and other nations through these tariffs. In 2023, the United States imported $436 billion in goods from China while exporting $154 billion to China. China is the third-largest importer of U.S. goods, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, and is also the second-largest exporter of goods to the U.S., just behind Mexico.
This morning's weather: Much warmer with slim rain changes
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will warm to the upper 70s today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances. SW winds will pick up a bit, 5 to 15 mph.
Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the low 70s tomorrow. The wind will kick up, mainly west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.
