Brush fire risk, new Deep Creek Bridge, missing soldier found dead in Morocco: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Brush fire risk, new Deep Creek Bridge, missing soldier found dead in Morocco
Drought conditions have made brush fires a growing concern in Suffolk and across the Hampton Roads region, prompting a burn ban and a call for caution from fire officials.Drought fuels busy brush fire season for Suffolk firefighters
A recent brush fire in the city started when a teenager climbed a power line in the downtown area. The line came down, electrocuting the teen and igniting a brush fire. The teen was severely hurt. "That was a human element that caused one acre to burn. That was also pretty horrific for the person involved," Fire Chief Michael Barakey said.
Amid the growing number of brush fires last month, the city implemented a burn ban, meaning open burning is prohibited. Fire officials are asking people to be cautious. "When they're mowing their lawns, when they're riding ATVs, doing outdoor shooting sports — all of these things can start fires," Fire Marshall Chris Cornwell said.
Hampton Roads has been experiencing a drought this year, and brush fires have been an issue across the region. "This has been a very active year for Suffolk Fire and Rescue. The weather conditions are really conducive for this type of event," Barakey said. These types of fires can be difficult to battle, as they can be large and grow quickly. "Conditioning, long work periods, and changing conditions make it a very dangerous situation for firefighters," Barakey said. Fire officials are hoping residents will take steps to help prevent brush fires from occurring. "Be respectful during this time of year," Barakey said.
After about three years of construction, the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project is hitting a major milestone.Eastbound traffic on George Washington Highway to start moving across new Deep Creek Bridge
The planned Deep Creek Bridge traffic shift had been postponed until Sunday night due to weather. Eastbound traffic on George Washington Highway is set to travel over the new Deep Creek Bridge. Westbound traffic will continue using the old Deep Creek Bridge.
Phillip Abbott, resident engineer for the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project, said the weather was a factor because of the striping that needs to be applied to guide drivers safely. "This allows us the phase to transition to putting people — both lanes of traffic — onto the new bridge, as we then will be able to demo the old bridge and then build the final three lanes," Abbott said. Abbott says he expects it to take about 6 to 8 weeks after the shift before both lanes of traffic travel on the new bridge.
Abbott said the number of daily bridge openings will not change. The new bridge will open 4 times a day, the same schedule as the old bridge. He also said the traffic flow will remain the same during this phase. The completed project will be a 5-lane movable bridge, with the full Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project expected to be complete in early 2028.
A Richmond soldier who went missing off the coast of Morocco during a military exercise has been found dead, according to the U.S. Army.Virginia native 1st Lt. Kendrick Key found dead after going missing in Morocco
First Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, was recovered Friday morning by a Moroccan military search team near the Cap Draa Training Area, where he and another U.S. service member disappeared on May 2. The Army said Key was one of two soldiers reported missing after entering the water during a hike following training connected to African Lion 26, a large multinational military exercise involving U.S. and allied forces across Africa.
According to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Key’s body was found along the shoreline roughly one mile from where the two soldiers were last seen entering the ocean. Search efforts for the second missing soldier are ongoing. Officials say more than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civilian personnel have taken part in the operation, using ground crews, aircraft, maritime teams, drones and surveillance assets.
Key was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, where he served as a platoon leader. Originally from Richmond, Key earned a degree in marketing from Methodist University in North Carolina before entering military service in 2023 as an officer candidate. He received his commission in 2024 as an Air Defense Artillery officer and later completed training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. “Kendrick embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader whose unwavering dedication to his Soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within our ranks,” Lt. Col. Chris Couch, commander of 5-4 ADAR, said in a statement. The Army says plans are underway to return Key’s remains to the United States. He is survived by his parents, sister and brother-in-law.
This morning's weather: Scattered showers with falling temperatures today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop from the 60s to the 50s this afternoon. It will also be windy today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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