Commonwealth's attorney forum, firefighter arrest update, chaos at Gaza aid site: Sunrise Brief

Two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney race held a political forum on Tuesday. Incumbent Ramin Fatehi and challenger John Butler discussed their differing views on criminal justice at the First United Presbyterian Church. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney candidate forum Fatehi, a self-proclaimed progressive prosecutor, emphasized that crime has significantly dropped during his term as commonwealth's attorney, saying, "homicides down 42%, violent crime down 40%. Property crime down 27% and the jail population half of what it was 10 years ago... It shows that you don't have to choose between public safety and civil rights." Criminal justice reform is a key aspect of Fatehi's platform, he believes cities can fight crime without mass incarceration. On the other hand, Butler said he wants "Norfolk to be a safe home for everybody, regardless of where you live, what your race is, your economic background." Butler also denounced Fatehi's recent criticism of a new citywide shoplifting statute. His website says he hopes to "depoliticize" the office of the commonwealth's attorney. The primary for this race is June 17, with early voting ending June 14.



A firefighter in Suffolk was arrested on Friday, and he faces multiple felony charges, police say. According to a city spokesperson, 40-year-old Steve Jurnigan was arrested on Friday by the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue’s Fire Marshal's Office. Suffolk firefighter arrested, facing multiple charges He is charged with multiple felonies, including maliciously burning or destroying property, intentionally destroying property, and unauthorized use of an auto, according to the spokesperson. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and battery. New court documents say Jurnigan allegedly set another firefighter's truck on fire. The documents go on to say Jurnigan was confrontational with a coworker over a female firefighter that he was dating. We're told he has been employed with the Suffolk Fire Department since 2005 and has been placed on administrative leave.

