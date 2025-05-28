Commonwealth's attorney forum, firefighter arrest update, chaos at Gaza aid site: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Commonwealth's attorney forum, firefighter arrest update, chaos at Gaza aid site
Two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney race held a political forum on Tuesday. Incumbent Ramin Fatehi and challenger John Butler discussed their differing views on criminal justice at the First United Presbyterian Church.Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney candidate forum
Fatehi, a self-proclaimed progressive prosecutor, emphasized that crime has significantly dropped during his term as commonwealth's attorney, saying, "homicides down 42%, violent crime down 40%. Property crime down 27% and the jail population half of what it was 10 years ago... It shows that you don't have to choose between public safety and civil rights." Criminal justice reform is a key aspect of Fatehi's platform, he believes cities can fight crime without mass incarceration.
On the other hand, Butler said he wants "Norfolk to be a safe home for everybody, regardless of where you live, what your race is, your economic background." Butler also denounced Fatehi's recent criticism of a new citywide shoplifting statute. His website says he hopes to "depoliticize" the office of the commonwealth's attorney.
The primary for this race is June 17, with early voting ending June 14.
A firefighter in Suffolk was arrested on Friday, and he faces multiple felony charges, police say. According to a city spokesperson, 40-year-old Steve Jurnigan was arrested on Friday by the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue’s Fire Marshal's Office.Suffolk firefighter arrested, facing multiple charges
He is charged with multiple felonies, including maliciously burning or destroying property, intentionally destroying property, and unauthorized use of an auto, according to the spokesperson. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
New court documents say Jurnigan allegedly set another firefighter's truck on fire. The documents go on to say Jurnigan was confrontational with a coworker over a female firefighter that he was dating. We're told he has been employed with the Suffolk Fire Department since 2005 and has been placed on administrative leave.
Gunshots were fired on a crowd of Palestinians near a new aid distribution site that was set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation on Tuesday. The Gaza Health Ministry said at least one Palestinian died, with 48 others injured.
Chaos erupted as crowds of Palestinians broke through the fences around the distribution site on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear who opened fire, Israeli forces, private contractors or others. The aid distribution site was opened by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group that the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations have rejected.
The new aid distribution system, which was approved by Israel, limits food distribution to a small number of hubs under guard of armed contractors, where people must go to pick it up. Currently four hubs have been set up, all close to Israeli military positions. This has worried the U.N., as Israel has blocked food, fuel, medicine and all other supplies from entering Gaza for nearly three months, pushing the territory toward famine.
This morning's weather: More rain, soggy conditions continue
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got more showers and storms today. Expect widespread rain this morning to midday, becoming more scattered this afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. Most of the area will see about 1” of rainfall today. Highs will reach the low 70s and it will be windy with SE winds gusting to 30 mph.
A step warmer to end the week with highs climbing to near 80. Showers and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday. More scattered on Thursday and mainly late in the day. More widespread on Friday with a risk for severe thunderstorms.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
