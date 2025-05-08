Contested NC race, overboard jet update, pro-Palestinian protests: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Contested NC race, overboard jet update, pro-Palestinian protests
The Republican challenger for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat conceded the 2024 election to the Democratic incumbent on Wednesday. This concession wraps up the last undecided national race from last year's election.
Jefferson Griffin, who lost by 734 votes, disputed the election results for months.
Allison Riggs, who won the initial election along with two recounts, will officially serve an eight-year term as an associate justice for the North Carolina Supreme Court. This comes after the decision by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers, who ruled that thousands of disputed ballots challenged by Griffin must remain in the final tally.
After five months of legal disputes, Griffin said he "will not appeal the court's decision."
Griffin contested over 65,000 ballots in North Carolina courts, mainly due to their lack of a driver's license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number. A North Carolina appeals court initially ruled in favor of Griffin, stating that individuals with disputed ballots must provide extra identification for their votes to be certified. However, Myer's decision overturned this ruling, writing that you can't change the rules "after the game is done."
An investigation is underway after an F/A-18 fighter jet fell off the USS Harry S. Truman, forcing two pilots to eject, while landing. The F/A-18 Super Hornet landed on the Truman after a flight, but “the arrestment failed,” said the official, who is to remain anonymous.Fighter jet falls overboard while landing on USS Harry S. Truman
“Arrestment” refers to the hook system used by aircraft landing on carriers, which catches steel wire ropes on the flight deck. It remains unclear what part of the system failed. The two pilots on board were later rescued by a helicopter and suffered minor injuries in the incident, the official added.
This is the second time an F/A-18 fighter jet fell off the Truman during its deployment in the Red Sea. On April 28, a fighter jet fell off the hangar deck as sailors were towing the aircraft into place in the hangar bay of the vessel.
A large pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University led to a heavy police presence on campus Wednesday. The New York Police Department said protesters were attempting to force entry to Butler Library on the Columbia campus.
Following pressure from the Trump administration and threats to suspend billions of dollars in federal funds, Columbia University agreed in March to update rules for student protests that barred face masks and required protesters to present identification. The university also agreed to change the oversight of its Middle East studies department.
Recent Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 92 people, including women, children, and two journalists, officials said Wednesday. Israel has recently approved a plan to increase its military operations in Palestinian areas. This plan includes the potential seizure of Gaza and the displacement of Palestinians to southern Gaza.
This morning's weather: Back in the 80s, storms to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to near 80 today with more humidity. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms Friday as a cold front moves through. Highs will drop to the upper 70s. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon to evening with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.