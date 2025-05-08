Contested NC race, overboard jet update, pro-Palestinian protests: Sunrise Brief

The Republican challenger for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat conceded the 2024 election to the Democratic incumbent on Wednesday. This concession wraps up the last undecided national race from last year's election.

Jefferson Griffin, who lost by 734 votes, disputed the election results for months.

Allison Riggs, who won the initial election along with two recounts, will officially serve an eight-year term as an associate justice for the North Carolina Supreme Court. This comes after the decision by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers, who ruled that thousands of disputed ballots challenged by Griffin must remain in the final tally.

After five months of legal disputes, Griffin said he "will not appeal the court's decision."

Griffin contested over 65,000 ballots in North Carolina courts, mainly due to their lack of a driver's license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number. A North Carolina appeals court initially ruled in favor of Griffin, stating that individuals with disputed ballots must provide extra identification for their votes to be certified. However, Myer's decision overturned this ruling, writing that you can't change the rules "after the game is done."

