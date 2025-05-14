DEI in VB schools, free parking in Norfolk, Trump's Middle East visit: Sunrise Brief

In a 5-6 vote, the Virginia Beach School Board rejected a motion to pause the suspension of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs Tuesday night. This was the third time the board voted on this topic. Virginia Beach City Council Votes on DEI Initiatives in Schools Over four hours, community members — including students, faculty, and parents — advocated for the importance of DEI programs, emphasizing their role in supporting the success of all students. Other attendees argued that DEI programs are a distraction to other issues facing the school district. On May 6, the initial effort to pause the school board's decision failed in a 5-5 vote due to a board member's absenve. Currently, the suspension of DEI programs ensures the Virginia Beach school division secures its full $74 million in federal funding, per a Trump administration executive order. The resolution includes changing the name of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Department of Opportunity and Achievement.

The Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a proposal to offer two hours of free parking in all downtown garages. This plan was approved with the hopes of increasing foot traffic in the downtown area, it will go into effect July 1. This initiative was included in Norfolk City Manager Pat Roberts' $1.6 billion proposed operating budget. To offset the costs, street meter rates will increase for an additional 20 cents per quarter hour, or 80 cents for a full hour. Rates will remain the same after the two hours. The two hours of free parking will be suspended when special events take place in downtown Norfolk. The initial budget proposal only included one hour of free garage parking — however, the city expanded the time range based on council and community input.

