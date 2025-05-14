DEI in VB schools, free parking in Norfolk, Trump's Middle East visit: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: DEI in VB schools, free parking in Norfolk, Trump's Middle East visit
In a 5-6 vote, the Virginia Beach School Board rejected a motion to pause the suspension of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs Tuesday night. This was the third time the board voted on this topic.Virginia Beach City Council Votes on DEI Initiatives in Schools
Over four hours, community members — including students, faculty, and parents — advocated for the importance of DEI programs, emphasizing their role in supporting the success of all students. Other attendees argued that DEI programs are a distraction to other issues facing the school district. On May 6, the initial effort to pause the school board's decision failed in a 5-5 vote due to a board member's absenve.
Currently, the suspension of DEI programs ensures the Virginia Beach school division secures its full $74 million in federal funding, per a Trump administration executive order. The resolution includes changing the name of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Department of Opportunity and Achievement.
The Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a proposal to offer two hours of free parking in all downtown garages. This plan was approved with the hopes of increasing foot traffic in the downtown area, it will go into effect July 1.
This initiative was included in Norfolk City Manager Pat Roberts' $1.6 billion proposed operating budget. To offset the costs, street meter rates will increase for an additional 20 cents per quarter hour, or 80 cents for a full hour. Rates will remain the same after the two hours.
The two hours of free parking will be suspended when special events take place in downtown Norfolk. The initial budget proposal only included one hour of free garage parking — however, the city expanded the time range based on council and community input.
President Donald Trump arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to kick off a four-day trip to the Middle East. He attended a U.S.-Saudi investment conference with the hopes of strengthening economic ties.Trump to meet with ex-insurgent turned Syrian president in Saudi Arabia as he weighs easing sanctions
The White House announced that Saudi Arabia will purchase $142 billion in warfighting equipment and services from U.S. defense firms, which the Trump administration lauded as "the largest defense sales agreement in history."
Trump said Tuesday he will move to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria's new government to give the country “a chance at peace."
On Wednesday, Trump is set to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the onetime insurgent who last year led the overthrow of former leader Bashar Assad. He said this effort to bring them together came at the urging of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi de facto ruler, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This meeting could put Trump at further odds with Israel, which has been critical of Al-Sharaa's extremist past and hesitant to recognize the new government.
This morning's weather: More storms inbound, warming to end the week
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we have another round of storms on the way this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
A little more sunshine breaks through on Thursday but there’s still storms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
We get even warmer Friday with highs near 90 degrees. The warm conditions stick around for the weekend with high temperatures both days in the upper 80s to low 90s. We see some clearing on Sunday but there are more storm chances early next week.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.