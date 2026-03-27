Details on missing teen, Chesapeake school rezoning, Senate agrees to fund DHS: Sunrise Brief

We are learning new details about 16-year-old Marwa Barakzai who, as of March 26, had been missing for a week.

FBI helping Newport News police search for missing teen who walked away from school bus

A CODI Alert was issued for her March 21. "I just want her to know that we care about her," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a joint news conference Thursday with Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. At the news conference, Drew revealed Barakzai was last seen getting off a school bus after school March 19. “Instead of getting off at her normal location, she asked the bus driver to take her to another location and the bus driver did," Drew said. She left her backpack on the bus but took her school-issued Chromebook and some papers. She got rid of the Chromebook after she got off the bus and then walked away, according to Drew. Why she walked away and where she went was headed was unclear Thursday.

“The FBI was here [Wednesday]. We went over some of the things I’m sharing with you, to put their eyes on it, to see if there’s anything else they think we should be doing or anything we missed they’d like to double down on," Drew explained. Aside from getting help from the FBI, the police department has knocked on doors, visited the mosque Barakzai’s family goes to, searched a large area on foot, bike, and from the air, talked with family and friends, and searched underwater.

Wednesday, a community search was organized. As of Thursday, police did not have any reason to believe Barakzai was in any danger. News 3 asked Drew why, then, a CODI Alert was issued by Virginia State Police who say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. “I’d rather be safe. There’s some things that are suspicious here that we’re not understanding," Drew said. Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News police.