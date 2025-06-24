Dogs displaced by fire, USS Gerald R. Ford CSG to deploy, Israel-Iran ceasefire: Sunrise Brief

A house fire in Virginia Beach last Wednesday resulted in the removal of twenty three dogs, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. 23 dogs removed from home after Virginia Beach fire In total, the fire on North Landing Road displaced four people and over 50 dogs. Police say the owners are cooperating, while animal services provide the dogs with care. Many of the dogs were puppies born within the last five months. The Norfolk SPCA is looking after 13 of the dogs, which were dubbed the "lucky 13." Others can be found at the Portsmouth Humane Society, the Heritage Humane Society and Pennies For Paws. If you're interested in sponsoring one of the pups at the Norfolk SPCA, click here.



The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will deploy near the Middle East on Tuesday, AP reports. This deployment to the Navy's fifth and sixth fleet has been scheduled for several months. The Ford Carrier Strike Group will join the USS Truxtun and the USS Forrest Sherman, which were already in the region. Its possible involvement in the Middle East conflict remains unclear as of Tuesday. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said the U.S. already has about 40,000 troops in the region. The Ford Strike Group will bring an additional 4,500 sailors. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group was deployed near the area for around eight months.

