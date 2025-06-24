Dogs displaced by fire, USS Gerald R. Ford CSG to deploy, Israel-Iran ceasefire: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Dogs displaced by fire, USS Gerald R. Ford CSG to deploy, Israel-Iran ceasefire
A house fire in Virginia Beach last Wednesday resulted in the removal of twenty three dogs, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.23 dogs removed from home after Virginia Beach fire
In total, the fire on North Landing Road displaced four people and over 50 dogs. Police say the owners are cooperating, while animal services provide the dogs with care. Many of the dogs were puppies born within the last five months.
The Norfolk SPCA is looking after 13 of the dogs, which were dubbed the "lucky 13." Others can be found at the Portsmouth Humane Society, the Heritage Humane Society and Pennies For Paws. If you're interested in sponsoring one of the pups at the Norfolk SPCA, click here.
The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will deploy near the Middle East on Tuesday, AP reports.
This deployment to the Navy's fifth and sixth fleet has been scheduled for several months. The Ford Carrier Strike Group will join the USS Truxtun and the USS Forrest Sherman, which were already in the region. Its possible involvement in the Middle East conflict remains unclear as of Tuesday.
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said the U.S. already has about 40,000 troops in the region. The Ford Strike Group will bring an additional 4,500 sailors. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group was deployed near the area for around eight months.
Israel and Iran accepted a ceasefire plan, which was proposed by President Donald Trump, on Tuesday.What to know about Iran launching missiles at a US base in Qatar
However, around two hours after the start of the ceasefire, Israel's military said it detected another Iranian barrage — Israel has already vowed to retaliate, AP reports. Iran's military denied this accusation, according to an Iranian state television report. The initial ceasefire was announced by Trump after Tehran launched a limited retaliatory attack on a U.S. base in Qatar on Monday.
“Tehran will tremble,” an Israeli official posted on social media after the missile strikes on Tuesday. On the other hand, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid told a group of British lawmakers he believes much — but not all — of Iran’s enriched uranium was destroyed by Israeli and U.S. strikes. At least 657 people have died in Iran as a result of Israeli strikes, according to estimates from one Iranian human rights group based in the U.S. — Israel says 24 people have been killed by the Iranian strikes.
This morning's weather: Heat index near 110, keeping warm all week
*** Extreme Heat Warning for most of SE VA and NE NC until 8 pm Wednesday.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will climb to the upper 90s today, 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The heat index will climb to near 110 this afternoon for many locations. Expect mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies.
Highs will return to the upper 90s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index 105 to 110. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.