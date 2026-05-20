Ebony Parker trial, retail marijuana bill vetoed, Senate advances war powers: Sunrise Brief

Wednesday marks the third day of Ebony Parker’s criminal trial, following opening statements in the former assistant principal’s trial on Tuesday. Richneck Trial: Zwerner, teachers, former principal take the stand in Ebony Parker's criminal neglect trial As opening statements began, the prosecution began by laying out the commonwealth's case against the former Richneck assistant principal. The prosecution raised many points in a timeline of events about warnings they say Parker had about the child with a firearm. They say the student, JT, was in a "violent mood," there were direct reports of a gun and it might have been in his backpack or pocket at different times, and that Parker refused to allow staff to search the child. The prosecution continued that Parker, as the assistant principal, was one of two people authorized under school policy to take emergency action, and was the only administrator who both knew about the situation and could have intervened. At the time of the shooting, there were 19 students in Zwerner's classroom, who prosecutors say were all put at risk due to the gun — all of whom, they argued, Parker failed to protect. The defense, speaking for only about four minutes, but argued generally that the prosecution is unfairly pinning the blame of Zwerner's shooting and the risk to the children solely on Parker. Because Zwerner and reading specialist Amy Kovac were aware of the report of the gun, they also had ample opportunity to remove him from the class to protect the other students. They continued that the "actions and inactions" of Zwerner, Kovac, and others did not reflect the gravity of their stated belief. The defense concluded by reminding the jury that Parker is innocent until proven guilty, and their verdict must express proof beyond a reasonable doubt that her conduct was "gross, wanton and culpable" that it was criminal.



Gov. Abigail Spanberger has vetoed legislation that would have created a recreational marijuana market in Virginia after the General Assembly rejected her proposed amendments. Governor Spanberger vetoes legal retail marijuana market in Virginia House Bill 642, by Del. Paul Krizek, and Senate Bill 542, from Sen. Lashrecse Aird, would have created a retail marijuana market, legalizating recreational sales to adults. Virginia first legalized marijuana possession for adults aged 21 and older in 2021, but bills to legalize non-medical sales have been vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin. This session, lawmakers passed the bill this year, but Spanberger sent it back to the General Assembly with amendments. Among other items, Spanberger proposed pushing the start date back to July 2027, but after the General Assembly rejected her changes, Spanberger vetoed the bill. Currently, adults 21 and older in Virginia can legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to four plants at home. However, residents still cannot legally purchase marijuana in a store. In a statement sent to News 3, Spanberger said that she shares a common goal with the General Assembly to establish a safe and legal retail marijuana market, but does not believe the bill in its current state can create that. "As Virginia pursues a legal retail market, it is critical that we incorporate lessons learned by other states and ensure that our regulatory framework is fully prepared to provide strong oversight from day one," Spanberger wrote. "That includes clear enforcement authority and sufficient resources for compliance, testing, and inspections, and robust tools to crack down on bad actors who continue to profit from the illicit market." Spanberger said she is looking forward to working with legislators to strengthen the bill's framework ahead of next year's legislative session.

