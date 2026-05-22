Ebony Parker’s charges dismissed, Buxton jetty repair, U.S.-Cuba tensions: Sunrise Brief

The child neglect charges brought against Ebony Parker by the Newport News commonwealth's attorney following the 2023 shooting of Abby Zwerner by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary have been dismissed by the judge. Ebony Parker's child neglect charges in Richneck shooting dismissed by judge Parker broke down in tears as the judge ruled on a defense motion to strike down the case. Judge Rebecca Robinson said the issues debated in the trial were "legal theories," and in order for them to amount to a crime, the Virginia General Assembly would need to essentially write new laws. "If [Parker's actions] are meant to amount to a crime, the legislature will need to codify it," Robinson said. "Therefore, I do grant the defense motion to strike in full on all counts, all eight counts of felony child abuse and endangerment." Reporters followed Parker outside the courthouse and asked if she felt vindicated by the judge's decision, but she continued walking without answering. Attorneys for Parker said after the dismissal that she's relieved to move on from this chapter. "It was a relief for her, a great relief for her," said Defense Attorney Stephen Teague. "We're just happy that we were a part of her journey." The attorneys who represented Zwerner in her civil case against Parker and the Newport News School Division, Diane Toscano, Kevin Biniazan and Jeffrey Breit, issued a joint statement after the case dismissal Thursday. "From the beginning, our focus has remained on obtaining justice in civil court for the preventable failures that led to Abby being shot. A Newport News jury has already spoken, returning a $10 million verdict in Abby’s favor," the statement reads. "Yet even today, the City of Newport News continues to resist accepting responsibility and delivering the justice that verdict represents.”

A final permit hurdle was cleared for a Buxton jetty repair as part of the beach reopened after being closed for almost a year. Final permit hurdle cleared for Buxton jetty repair This week, the Army Corps of Engineers gave the green light for the upcoming single jetty repair project. This was the final permit needed after the state and National Park Service gave the OK on it earlier this year. "We only get one, but one's better than none. We'll take progress however it comes," said Wendi Munden, a member of the Buxton Civic Association. The deterioration of the jetty over the years was a major cause of accelerated erosion on the oceanfront that led to 19 homes being taken by the ocean in 2025. For Dare County Manager Bobby Outten, it now looks like everything is going according to plan. "Our goal was to have it where we could start on it and get it completed at or about the same time that we can complete our beach nourishment, and it looks like that can happen now," Outten said. Bids are currently open for the jetty repair project with a deadline of June 4. Outten says they're already seeing interest from potential contractors. Meanwhile, a more than mile-long portion of beach has reopened from the south end of Buxton to off-road vehicle ramp 43, according to a Cape Hatteras National Seashore official. The beach parking area will be reopened in the coming days after a contractor removes house collapse debris in the area. Lifeguards will monitor this beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day, officials said. The beach in front of the Village of Buxton remains closed due to threatened oceanfront structures, but is expected to reopen after Dare County’s upcoming beach nourishment project.