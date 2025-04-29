ECSU virtual learning, Commanders return to DC, Trump's first 100 days: Sunrise Brief

Elizabeth City State University will proceed with virtual classes until the end of the semester starting on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the shooting on campus that left one dead and five others injured on Sunday, according to university officials. Memorial created in response to weekend fatal shooting on ECSU campus The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., just hours after the annual "Viking Fest Yard Fest" was held on the quad, according to university officials. A memorial comprised of flowers, pictures, balloons, and a teddy bear was set up following the shooting. Joshua Smallwood, an ECSU student who was present at the event says he's "glad we’re all here for each other as a community. We’re still here praying for our group. None of this should’ve happened. It was senseless." In a statement, the university said "ECSU has increased patrols across campus." In the direct aftermath of the shooting, the university was placed on lock down, with access to the center of campus being restricted throughout Sunday.



The Washington Commanders will return to the nation's capital after reaching an agreement to build a new stadium in D.C. The $4 billion project was announced by Commanders officials and Mayor Muriel Bowser during a press conference on Monday. Commanders, DC announce new stadium plan The new stadium will be constructed at the site of the old RFK stadium. Construction is expected to begin next year, with a projected completion date of 2030, pending approval of the Council of the District of Columbia. During the press conference, Bowser said this deal will deliver "housing, jobs, recreation, and economic development." The Commanders are contributing $2.7 billion, with the city investing roughly $1.1 billion through 2032 for the stadium, housing, green space and a sportsplex on 170 acres of land bordering the Anacostia River. The stadium, which is expected to seat 65,000 and have a roof to make it a year-round venue for concerts and other events, will take up just 16 of those acres. The team played at RFK Stadium from 1961-96 before moving to Maryland