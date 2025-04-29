ECSU virtual learning, Commanders return to DC, Trump's first 100 days: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: ECSU virtual learning, Commanders return to DC, Trump's first 100 days
Elizabeth City State University will proceed with virtual classes until the end of the semester starting on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the shooting on campus that left one dead and five others injured on Sunday, according to university officials.Memorial created in response to weekend fatal shooting on ECSU campus
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., just hours after the annual "Viking Fest Yard Fest" was held on the quad, according to university officials. A memorial comprised of flowers, pictures, balloons, and a teddy bear was set up following the shooting. Joshua Smallwood, an ECSU student who was present at the event says he's "glad we’re all here for each other as a community. We’re still here praying for our group. None of this should’ve happened. It was senseless."
In a statement, the university said "ECSU has increased patrols across campus." In the direct aftermath of the shooting, the university was placed on lock down, with access to the center of campus being restricted throughout Sunday.
The Washington Commanders will return to the nation's capital after reaching an agreement to build a new stadium in D.C. The $4 billion project was announced by Commanders officials and Mayor Muriel Bowser during a press conference on Monday.Commanders, DC announce new stadium plan
The new stadium will be constructed at the site of the old RFK stadium. Construction is expected to begin next year, with a projected completion date of 2030, pending approval of the Council of the District of Columbia. During the press conference, Bowser said this deal will deliver "housing, jobs, recreation, and economic development."
The Commanders are contributing $2.7 billion, with the city investing roughly $1.1 billion through 2032 for the stadium, housing, green space and a sportsplex on 170 acres of land bordering the Anacostia River. The stadium, which is expected to seat 65,000 and have a roof to make it a year-round venue for concerts and other events, will take up just 16 of those acres. The team played at RFK Stadium from 1961-96 before moving to Maryland
Tuesday marks President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. During his inauguration, Trump said he will be delivering "the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history."
According to a recent ABC News / Washington Post / Ipsos poll, just 39% of respondents said they approve of how Trump is handling his job, the lowest approval rating of any president in the last 80 years. However, Americans' perception of President Trump in his first 100 days in office aren't all bad. According to the same poll, 94% of respondents who voted for him in November maintain it was the right decision, with just 6% saying they regret their decision.
The Trump administration has embraced a shock and awe approach to immigration enforcement designed for maximum publicity. Trump's calls for mass deportation was again a flagship of his campaign for the presidency — however, deportations are lagging behind levels during the Biden administration, according to federal data. The White House told Scripps News that this is because of border crossings being lower since Trump took office.
Regarding economic policy, Trump has brandished tariffs as a means to force countries to re-negotiate their trade policies with the U.S. while incentivizing the return of domestic manufacturing. Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs created significant shock waves in the stock market before he paused them, fostering economic uncertainty among some.
This morning's weather: Warmer, windier day with scattered showers to come
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another cool start this morning in the 40s and 50s. Warming to the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up today, mainly SW at 5 to 15 mph.
Highs will remain in the 80s for the rest of the work week. We will see stuck in an unsettled weather pattern as a string of fronts will linger across the Mid-Atlantic to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
