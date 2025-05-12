Elizabeth City death investigation, VB suspected homicide, Hamas hostage release: Sunrise Brief

A man was found shot dead inside of his apartment on Friday, according to Elizabeth City police. Authorities named 45-year-old Joseph Earl Simmons, who used to live in the 1200 Block of Herrington Road, as a person of interest. Death investigation underway after man found dead in Elizabeth City apartment Around 11:26 p.m., police arrived to the Walker Landing Apartments after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Inside the apartment, police say they found Gideon Caronealious Griffin Jr. dead. If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.



A woman was found dead in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach on Saturday, leading to a homicide investigation, according to Virginia Beach police. Woman found dead in Kempsville; VBPD says it was homicide Around 12:20 p.m., police were called to respond to the 600 Block of Oleander Circle. There, a woman was found dead, according to police. Police say there is no known threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 Tips app to share any information that may help police.