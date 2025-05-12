Elizabeth City death investigation, VB suspected homicide, Hamas hostage release: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Elizabeth City death investigation, VB suspected homicide, Hamas hostage release
A man was found shot dead inside of his apartment on Friday, according to Elizabeth City police. Authorities named 45-year-old Joseph Earl Simmons, who used to live in the 1200 Block of Herrington Road, as a person of interest.Death investigation underway after man found dead in Elizabeth City apartment
Around 11:26 p.m., police arrived to the Walker Landing Apartments after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Inside the apartment, police say they found Gideon Caronealious Griffin Jr. dead.
If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.
A woman was found dead in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach on Saturday, leading to a homicide investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.Woman found dead in Kempsville; VBPD says it was homicide
Around 12:20 p.m., police were called to respond to the 600 Block of Oleander Circle. There, a woman was found dead, according to police.
Police say there is no known threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 Tips app to share any information that may help police.
In an attempt to reestablish a ceasefire, Hamas says they will release the last living American hostage in Gaza. Edan Alexander, 21, is an Israeli-American soldier who was raised in the United States — he was abducted from his base during the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.
Hamas' hostage release announcement on Sunday did not provide any details on when Alexander will be released. This development comes shortly before President Donald Trump's planned trip to the Middle East, where he is not expected to visit Israel. Hamas officials see the release of Alexander as a potential way to negotiate for the reopening of Gaza's crossings and the renewal of aid deliveries.
Khalil al-Hayyah, a Hamas leader in Gaza, said the group has been in contact with the United States over the past few days, and that they are ready to "immediately start intensive negotiations." They hope to reach a final deal for a long-term truce which includes an end to the war, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and hostages in Gaza, and the handing over of power in Gaza to an independent body.
This morning's weather: Soggy, stormy week ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it will be a soggy week with several chances for showers and storms.
Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, near normal for this time of year. Winds will start to pick up this afternoon.
An area of low pressure will slowly track across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic, bringing significant rainfall to the region. Expect widespread showers & storms on Tuesday. It will be windy with a SE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 25 to 30 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
