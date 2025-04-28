ECSU shooting, grocery price uncertainty, voting system lawsuit: Sunrise Brief

A shooting on the campus of Elizabeth City State University on Sunday left one dead and five others injured, according to police. This incident led to the campus being placed on lockdown, with police limiting access to the center of campus. 1 dead, several injured in shooting at Elizabeth City State University The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m., hours after students celebrated the annual "Viking Fest Yard Fest" in the quad area, the university said. A 24-year-old man, who is not an ECSU student, died in the hospital after being shot. Three ECSU students were shot and two others were hurt in the commotion following the shooting. The five injured people were taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries. The university said ECSU Police, Elizabeth City Police, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation.



Food prices could see a significant impact from President Donald Trump's tariffs and federal cuts. Officials from the the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says they've "been on the receiving end of some pretty significant cuts in funding." The U.S. imports about 35% of its fresh vegetables and 59% of its fresh fruit, which, combined with cuts to U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that help small growers, has made the situation more challenging. Tariffs have cast uncertainty onto the future for grocery prices. Thelonious Cook, president of the Mid-Atlantic Black Farmers Caucus says, "not having those funds available definitely has hit farmers hard." CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, Bob Latvis, says they've also "been on the receiving end of some pretty significant cuts in funding." About a third of the food bank’s supply comes from the federal government's emergency assistance program, and funding for that program is now partly frozen, putting the food bank and the families it serves in a pinch.

