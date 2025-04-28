ECSU shooting, grocery price uncertainty, voting system lawsuit: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: ECSU shooting, grocery price uncertainty, voting system lawsuit
A shooting on the campus of Elizabeth City State University on Sunday left one dead and five others injured, according to police. This incident led to the campus being placed on lockdown, with police limiting access to the center of campus.1 dead, several injured in shooting at Elizabeth City State University
The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m., hours after students celebrated the annual "Viking Fest Yard Fest" in the quad area, the university said. A 24-year-old man, who is not an ECSU student, died in the hospital after being shot. Three ECSU students were shot and two others were hurt in the commotion following the shooting.
The five injured people were taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries. The university said ECSU Police, Elizabeth City Police, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation.
Food prices could see a significant impact from President Donald Trump's tariffs and federal cuts. Officials from the the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says they've "been on the receiving end of some pretty significant cuts in funding."
The U.S. imports about 35% of its fresh vegetables and 59% of its fresh fruit, which, combined with cuts to U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that help small growers, has made the situation more challenging. Tariffs have cast uncertainty onto the future for grocery prices. Thelonious Cook, president of the Mid-Atlantic Black Farmers Caucus says, "not having those funds available definitely has hit farmers hard."
CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, Bob Latvis, says they've also "been on the receiving end of some pretty significant cuts in funding." About a third of the food bank’s supply comes from the federal government's emergency assistance program, and funding for that program is now partly frozen, putting the food bank and the families it serves in a pinch.
A Delaware judge ruled that Newsmax Media published defamatory and false statements about Dominion Voting Systems and their impact on the 2020 election. On Monday, a jury will decide whether the conservative news outlet should pay damages.
The voting system company sued Newsmax in 2021 for broadcasting claims that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election due to the Dominion machines. A representative for Dominion said they were pleased by the ruling, while a Newsmax representative said their 2020 election coverage was fair and called the ruling a threat to free speech. To be held liable for defamation in the jury trial, Dominion must prove that Newsmax was putting these statements out with "actual malice."
Last year, Newsmax paid $40 million to settle a defamation lawsuit with another voting company, Smartmatic. Dominion was also paid $787.5 million by Fox News after settling out of court for a similar defamation lawsuit.
This morning's weather: Lots of sunshine, wind dying down
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a beautiful start to the work week! Lots of sunshine today and not as windy as the weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s today, near normal for this time of year.
Another warming trend through midweek. Highs will climb to the low 80s on Tuesday and the mid 80s for the rest of the work week.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
