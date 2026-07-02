Extreme heat, DOJ sues Va. over assault weapons, Sailor missing in Arabian Sea: Sunrise Brief

Historic heat is expected across Virginia this weekend, with record temperatures forecast for Friday and Saturday and heat index values in the 106 to 112 degree range.

Dangerous heat, fire risk prompt safety warnings ahead of busy holiday weekend at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

You can find a cooling center nearby using the Virginia Department of Health's online search tool. Or, you can visit News 3's compiled list of cooling centers in Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Department of Health offered the following advice for staying safe in the heat:

Drink water: Stay hydrated by drinking water and avoiding alcohol and drinks that contain caffeine or large amounts of sugar, which dehydrate the body.

Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and always apply sunscreen to exposed skin.

Limit physical activity: Avoid excessive physical exertion, especially in the middle of the day.

Do not leave children or pets in cars: Temperatures inside a car can reach more than 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.

Check on neighbors: Although anyone can suffer heat-related illness, people aged 65 or older are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications that can result during periods of high temperatures and humidity.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is also warning residents about an elevated fire risk due to dry conditions. Officials say fireworks, cigarettes, grills and even vehicles parked on dry grass can quickly ignite fires. Fireworks remain illegal in Virginia Beach, and fire officials encourage residents to keep water nearby while grilling, properly dispose of smoking materials and call 911 immediately if they see smoke or flames.