Extreme heat, DOJ sues Va. over assault weapons, Sailor missing in Arabian Sea: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Extreme heat, DOJ sues Va. over assault weapons, Sailor missing in Arabian Sea
Historic heat is expected across Virginia this weekend, with record temperatures forecast for Friday and Saturday and heat index values in the 106 to 112 degree range.Dangerous heat, fire risk prompt safety warnings ahead of busy holiday weekend at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
You can find a cooling center nearby using the Virginia Department of Health's online search tool. Or, you can visit News 3's compiled list of cooling centers in Hampton Roads.
The Virginia Department of Health offered the following advice for staying safe in the heat:
Drink water: Stay hydrated by drinking water and avoiding alcohol and drinks that contain caffeine or large amounts of sugar, which dehydrate the body.
Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and always apply sunscreen to exposed skin.
Limit physical activity: Avoid excessive physical exertion, especially in the middle of the day.
Do not leave children or pets in cars: Temperatures inside a car can reach more than 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.
Check on neighbors: Although anyone can suffer heat-related illness, people aged 65 or older are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications that can result during periods of high temperatures and humidity.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department is also warning residents about an elevated fire risk due to dry conditions. Officials say fireworks, cigarettes, grills and even vehicles parked on dry grass can quickly ignite fires. Fireworks remain illegal in Virginia Beach, and fire officials encourage residents to keep water nearby while grilling, properly dispose of smoking materials and call 911 immediately if they see smoke or flames.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Virginia over a new law banning the sale of certain guns, while a judge has blocked the ban for localities including Chesapeake and York County.Virginia assault weapons sales ban blocked by judges ahead of July 1 start date
The law would restrict the sale and purchase of certain semiautomatic weapons and magazines holding more than 15 rounds. Guns and magazines already owned by Virginians would not be impacted.
Two Virginia judges have issued preliminary injunctions blocking enforcement of the state's new assault weapons sales ban, which was set to take effect July 1.
A Washington County judge granted the most recent injunction Monday. A Lancaster County judge issued a similar order last week. The Lancaster County injunction applied only to Virginia State Police, while the Washington County order also applies to several Commonwealth's attorneys in the following counties/cities: Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Frederick, York, Giles.
The search continues for one crew member after a four-person MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter faced an "emergency water landing" in the Arabian Sea early Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.Sailor missing in Arabian Sea after Norfolk-based USS George HW Bush helicopter goes down; three rescued: Navy
"Three of the helicopter's four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush," U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Thursday afternoon. "U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for [the] other aircrewman still missing."
There is "no indication" the helicopter was shot down by hostile action, the military said. The helicopter is assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush, which has been in the Middle East since late April. It is one of two aircraft carriers remaining in the region.
This morning's weather: Extreme heat and humidity to end the week and for the holiday weekend.
*** Heat Advisory is in effect for much of SE VA and NE NC for Thursday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values could hit 105+.
*** Extreme Heat Watch/Warning is in effect for most of SE VA and NE NC for Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values could hit 110+.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another step warmer today with highs in the mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel more like 105 this afternoon. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with a slim chance for a shower/storm.
Even hotter on Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 110. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slim chance for a “pop-up” shower or storm.
The extreme heat and humidity continue for the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110. With all of the heat and humidity, a “pop-up” shower or storm is possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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