Extreme heat for Friday and the holiday weekend, Fourth of July celebrations: Sunrise Brief

Stream News 3 This Morning live:
Top stories: Extreme heat for Friday and the holiday weekend, Fourth of July celebrations
Events across Hampton Roads are set to celebrate a major milestone for the United States: the 250th anniversary of America's independence on July 4, 2026.
Whether its parades in the morning or fireworks at night, we've got you covered. News 3 compiled a list of events and happenings taking place this Independence Day. Here are a few highlights at a glance:
Norfolk: The 4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks: Town Point Park, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Virginia Beach: July 4 Stars & Stripes Celebration: Concerts will be held across the Oceanfront at 17th, 24th and 31st Street Parks. The fireworks show will be visible anywhere along the Oceanfront and it will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Hampton: Stars Over Hampton: Downtown Hampton Waterfront, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors, live music, concluded with a fireworks display and 400-drone light show.
Chesapeake: South Norfolk July 4th Parade: The annual parade at Lakeside Park will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities and up to 100 floats. Sections of Bainbridge Boulevard will close as a result of the parade. This event begins at 10 a.m. and it will conclude with a picnic in the park until 3 p.m.
Historic Triangle:
- Independence Day Celebration: Riverwalk Landing, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin over the York River at 9:15 p.m.
- American Revolution Museum events and The Pinnacle of the 250th at Colonial Williamsburg
Communities are gearing up for a weekend of extreme heat in Hampton Roads, with some events facing delays or cancellations.City of Chesapeake prepares for Fourth of July celebrations amid extreme heatii
As of Friday morning, Portsmouth’s Shaggin’ 4th of July Celebration and Suffolk’s July 4 Farmer’s Market have been cancelled. You can check our July 4 event guide for any updates on delays or cancellations.
Heath Covey, Director of Public Communications for the City of Chesapeake, stressed two key safety messages for residents: stay cool when possible and stay hydrated. "If I had one message for the folks in Chesapeake, it would be this it's gonna be hot. You gotta be smart. Stay hydrated, cool off when you can, do what you need to to take care of yourselves and your family, take care of your pets, take care of the elderly, take care of your kids. It's just gonna be hot," Covey said.
Both celebrations in Chesapeake will proceed as planned, marking a significant milestone in American history while prioritizing public safety during unprecedented heat conditions.
Gaining freedom from the heat will be a challenge for the eastern U.S. heading into the long Fourth of July weekend, prompting some communities stretching into the northeast to cancel or delay celebrations, AP reports.
Dangerous, record-breaking heat will continue across much of the central and eastern U.S. through Friday and will continue along the East Coast through the weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday. Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia are among the cities feeling the heat. Humidity is expected to make it feel even hotter, all but ensuring that sweat will dampen spirits at many celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.
Experts say people need to stay hydrated when sweltering heat and humidity hit. Be sure to avoid outdoor exercise in the heat of the day — and find shade, or if you can, access to air conditioning. Some cities offer resources and cooling centers to provide relief. Cooling off in nearby pools or bodies of water can also help. Heat domes can make it difficult to fully recover from high temperatures at night, so finding ways to stay cool during the day and evening hours are important.
This morning's weather: Heat index to 110+ for the holiday weekend
*** Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for SE VA and NE NC for Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values could hit 110+.
*** Heat Advisory is in effect for the Outer Banks on Friday from Noon to 8 PM. Heat index values could hit 105+.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says even hotter today with highs in the upper 90s, close to our record temperatures for this date. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 110. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slim chance for a “pop-up” shower or storm.
The extreme heat and humidity continue for the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. Afternoon heat index values will reach to near 110. With all of the heat and humidity, a “pop-up” shower or storm is possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.