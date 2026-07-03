Extreme heat for Friday and the holiday weekend, Fourth of July celebrations: Sunrise Brief

Communities are gearing up for a weekend of extreme heat in Hampton Roads, with some events facing delays or cancellations. City of Chesapeake prepares for Fourth of July celebrations amid extreme heatii As of Friday morning, Portsmouth’s Shaggin’ 4th of July Celebration and Suffolk’s July 4 Farmer’s Market have been cancelled. You can check our July 4 event guide for any updates on delays or cancellations. Heath Covey, Director of Public Communications for the City of Chesapeake, stressed two key safety messages for residents: stay cool when possible and stay hydrated. "If I had one message for the folks in Chesapeake, it would be this it's gonna be hot. You gotta be smart. Stay hydrated, cool off when you can, do what you need to to take care of yourselves and your family, take care of your pets, take care of the elderly, take care of your kids. It's just gonna be hot," Covey said. Both celebrations in Chesapeake will proceed as planned, marking a significant milestone in American history while prioritizing public safety during unprecedented heat conditions.



Gaining freedom from the heat will be a challenge for the eastern U.S. heading into the long Fourth of July weekend, prompting some communities stretching into the northeast to cancel or delay celebrations, AP reports. Dangerous, record-breaking heat will continue across much of the central and eastern U.S. through Friday and will continue along the East Coast through the weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday. Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia are among the cities feeling the heat. Humidity is expected to make it feel even hotter, all but ensuring that sweat will dampen spirits at many celebrations marking 250 years of American independence. Experts say people need to stay hydrated when sweltering heat and humidity hit. Be sure to avoid outdoor exercise in the heat of the day — and find shade, or if you can, access to air conditioning. Some cities offer resources and cooling centers to provide relief. Cooling off in nearby pools or bodies of water can also help. Heat domes can make it difficult to fully recover from high temperatures at night, so finding ways to stay cool during the day and evening hours are important.