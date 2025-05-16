Fallen officer memorial, Friday Night Nets, SCOTUS hears Trump's case: Sunrise Brief

Dozens of people gathered for the annual law enforcement memorial ceremony at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Thursday. This year, the remembrance was underscored by the recent loss of VBPD Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin, who were killed in the line of duty nearly three months ago. Fallen VBPD Officers Girvin, Reese honored at annual police memorial The fallen officers' families were in attendance at the event. Girvin's mother told News 3 that she misses her son, saying, "he had so much to live for and I'm looking forward to his baby girl coming in August, which will bring a lot of happiness." Throughout the ceremony, city leaders reflected on the grief Virginia Beach has faced following the tragedy, while emphasizing that the city will never forget the fallen officers. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate says he has spoken with the wives of Reese and Girvin about what to do moving forward. He says now that his officers have gotten through one of the hardest parts, it's important the department perseveres and continues to keep the city of Virginia Beach safe.



Friday Night Nets, a basketball initiative aimed at keeping kids and young adults out of trouble, is returning to Newport News this summer. The free event will be held at Denbigh Community Center and Achievable Dream Tennis Center every Friday night until Aug. 22. Youth, 17 and under, are allowed to play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — anyone over 18 can play from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Basketball is the main focus of the weekly event, but there are also plenty of other fun activities for attendees, such as free food, haircuts, eGaming, and many community resources. This program was started by Mayor Phillip Jones last year with the intent to curb crime among the city's youth. Returning attendee Antonio Clements says this program helps keep him busy, saying, "I can get into a couple of situations that I know I shouldn't be involving myself in, but on the court it's just on the court." Registration is open on the Newport News Parks and Recreation website.

