Fallen officer memorial, Friday Night Nets, SCOTUS hears Trump's case: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Fallen officer memorial, Friday Night Nets, SCOTUS hears Trump's case
Dozens of people gathered for the annual law enforcement memorial ceremony at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Thursday. This year, the remembrance was underscored by the recent loss of VBPD Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin, who were killed in the line of duty nearly three months ago.Fallen VBPD Officers Girvin, Reese honored at annual police memorial
The fallen officers' families were in attendance at the event. Girvin's mother told News 3 that she misses her son, saying, "he had so much to live for and I'm looking forward to his baby girl coming in August, which will bring a lot of happiness." Throughout the ceremony, city leaders reflected on the grief Virginia Beach has faced following the tragedy, while emphasizing that the city will never forget the fallen officers.
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate says he has spoken with the wives of Reese and Girvin about what to do moving forward. He says now that his officers have gotten through one of the hardest parts, it's important the department perseveres and continues to keep the city of Virginia Beach safe.
Friday Night Nets, a basketball initiative aimed at keeping kids and young adults out of trouble, is returning to Newport News this summer. The free event will be held at Denbigh Community Center and Achievable Dream Tennis Center every Friday night until Aug. 22.
Youth, 17 and under, are allowed to play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — anyone over 18 can play from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Basketball is the main focus of the weekly event, but there are also plenty of other fun activities for attendees, such as free food, haircuts, eGaming, and many community resources. This program was started by Mayor Phillip Jones last year with the intent to curb crime among the city's youth.
Returning attendee Antonio Clements says this program helps keep him busy, saying, "I can get into a couple of situations that I know I shouldn't be involving myself in, but on the court it's just on the court." Registration is open on the Newport News Parks and Recreation website.
The Supreme Court heard a case on Thursday tied to President Donald Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship. Trump's executive order has been stalled by nationwide injunctions ordered by lower courts, another thing to be considered by SCOTUS during this case.Supreme Court questions curbing the power of federal judges in birthright citizenship case
Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office that would no longer automatically grant citizenship at birth to children of immigrants in the U.S. without legal status. The Democratic-led states argue that birthright citizenship is a right for all people born in the U.S. under the 14th Amendment, which was enacted in 1868. The Trump administration claims that birthright citizenship encourages undocumented immigrants to remain in the country and have children, who automatically become U.S. citizens.
According to Pew Research, there are about 4.4 million U.S.-born children under 18 living with an unauthorized immigrant parent. Pew also states that as of 2022, there are 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S., representing 3.3% of the population. The Supreme Court likely won't decide on the case until June or July.
This morning's weather: Heat cranked up, scattered showers arriving
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we're warming to near 90 this afternoon, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the higher humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes.
Still hot and humid on Saturday with highs near 90. A few showers/storms may linger on Saturday, and it will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.