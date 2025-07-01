Fatal crash on ESVA, VB restaurants face new laws, marathon voting in the Senate: Sunrise Brief

One person died, and eight were injured following a head-on crash on Route 13 in Accomack County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police. Around 12:20 p.m., a 2018 Subaru Impreza, heading southbound, crossed into the northbound lanes, this is when it crashed into a 2014 Toyota Sienna. This crash happened near Parks Road, according to VSP. 42-year-old Gina Alvarez Dela Cruz was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Toyota during the crash. She died after being hospitalized with serious injuries, according to VSP. The drivers of both vehicles were also hospitalized with serious injuries.



Some Virginia Beach business owners expressed dissatisfaction with new laws that took effect on Tuesday. A 0.5% increase of the Virginia Beach meals tax brought the city's total meal tax to 6% (added with sales tax, the total tax will be 12%). The revenue generated from this tax increase will be allocated to the city projects aimed at boosting tourism and preserving outdoor space throughout the city. In response, an online petition advocating for "reducing the meals tax to 3.5%, with the goal of eventual elimination" garnered over 1,600 signatures, as of Tuesday morning. Food vendors with 20 or more locations are also now banned from using styrofoam containers. Next year, the styrofoam ban will be outright for all vendors regardless of their size. "Though I do understand how it can hurt the bottom line for restaurants in general. So I think giving restaurants the time to be able to come up with solutions or replacements is the way to go,” one owner told News 3.

