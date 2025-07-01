Fatal crash on ESVA, VB restaurants face new laws, marathon voting in the Senate: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Fatal crash on ESVA, VB restaurants face new laws, marathon voting in the Senate
One person died, and eight were injured following a head-on crash on Route 13 in Accomack County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
Around 12:20 p.m., a 2018 Subaru Impreza, heading southbound, crossed into the northbound lanes, this is when it crashed into a 2014 Toyota Sienna. This crash happened near Parks Road, according to VSP.
42-year-old Gina Alvarez Dela Cruz was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Toyota during the crash. She died after being hospitalized with serious injuries, according to VSP. The drivers of both vehicles were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
Some Virginia Beach business owners expressed dissatisfaction with new laws that took effect on Tuesday.
A 0.5% increase of the Virginia Beach meals tax brought the city's total meal tax to 6% (added with sales tax, the total tax will be 12%). The revenue generated from this tax increase will be allocated to the city projects aimed at boosting tourism and preserving outdoor space throughout the city. In response, an online petition advocating for "reducing the meals tax to 3.5%, with the goal of eventual elimination" garnered over 1,600 signatures, as of Tuesday morning.
Food vendors with 20 or more locations are also now banned from using styrofoam containers. Next year, the styrofoam ban will be outright for all vendors regardless of their size. "Though I do understand how it can hurt the bottom line for restaurants in general. So I think giving restaurants the time to be able to come up with solutions or replacements is the way to go,” one owner told News 3.
This comes amid renewed criticism from billionaire Elon Musk, who took to social media to express his frustration with the bill's cost. With the current Senate makeup at 53-47, Republicans can afford to lose only three votes for the bill to pass. In the event of a tie, Vice President JD Vance would cast the deciding vote.
In a surprise move, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced he would oppose the legislation due to concerns over the proposed Medicaid changes. He also declared he will not seek reelection next year. Sen. Rand Paul, R-K.Y., also opposes the bill, but instead pointed to its impact on the national debt.
The Congressional Budget Office reports that the Senate version of the bill would result in 11.8 million Americans losing health insurance by 2034, and it would also increase the deficit by over $3 trillion.
This morning's weather: Hot & humid, tracking midweek storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with stray shower/storm possible. It will be windy today with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. More showers and storms will start to build in tonight as a cold front approaches from the west.
Wednesday will be the soggy day of the week as the cold front slowly slides across the Mid-Atlantic. Rain could be heavy at times with many locations seeing 0.5” to 1” of rainfall. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.
A nice end to the work week and 4th of July. Highs will linger near 90 (near normal for this time of year) with lower humidity. Look for clearing skies on Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday. Rain chances are looking low for 4th of July fireworks.
