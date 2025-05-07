An F/A-18 fighter jet went overboard while landing on the USS Harry S. Truman, forcing its two pilots to eject, AP reports. The F/A-18 Super Hornet landed on the Truman after a flight, but “the arrestment failed,” said the official, who is to remain anonymous. Fighter jet falls overboard while landing on USS Harry S. Truman “Arrestment” refers to the hook system used by aircraft landing on carriers, which catches steel wire ropes on the flight deck. It remains unclear what part of the system failed. The two pilots on board were later rescued by a helicopter and suffered minor injuries in the incident, the official added. No one on the flight deck was hurt. The Truman was in the Red Sea to take part in the airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Oman’s foreign minister both said a ceasefire had been reached with the Houthis, who would no longer target ships in the Red Sea corridor — something not immediately acknowledged by the rebels.



The State of the Port of Virginia will be delivered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. CEO Steven Edwards will update the public on the port's progress in the past year, along with plans for the future. 2025 State of the Port of Virginia to be delivered Trump's tariffs on all imports has created significant uncertainty for U.S. ports. Rachel Shames, a vice president at CV International, a global shipment coordination company, acknowledged that Trump's tariff plan could decrease Chinese freight imports, potentially lowering the overall import volume. However, she emphasized that this impact largely depends on how businesses manage the increased costs. Most countries' imports are currently tariffed at a baseline rate of 10%, except for China. It should be noted, Edwards did mention during last year's address that goods are instead "increasingly coming from south and southeast Asia instead of northeast Asia." He said their strongest growth is coming from India due to "opportunity that favors East Coast ports over West Coast ports." Edwards is also expected to discuss last year's International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) strike along with new technological developments for the Port of Virginia.

