Food Lion shooting, USNS Simanek arrives to Norfolk, student loan collection: Sunrise Brief

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting at a Food Lion in Edenton, North Carolina Sunday night, police say.2 hurt in shooting at Food Lion grocery store in Edenton
According to a Facebook post, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. at the Food Lion on Virginia Road. Police said suspects had been "detained," but there was no word on any charges. No other details have been provided about the severity of injuries.
"All resources at the Town’s disposal have been deployed to the scene," the post said. "Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues."
USNS Robert E. Simanek (T-ESB 7), the U.S. Navy's newest vessel, is set to make its arrival at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday. This ship was christened in May 2024 and delivered to the U.S. Navy on Sept. 12 later that year.U.S. Navy's newest vessel USNS Simanek to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk Monday
The vessel represents the fifth expeditionary sea base (ESB) variant of the Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD) platform, built for Military Sealift Command (MSC). These ships are designed to offer flexible logistical support for a myriad of military operations, with core capabilities that include aviation, berthing, equipment staging, and command and control. The follow-on ship, future USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB 8), is currently under construction at NASSCO.
The ship is named after Private First-Class Robert Ernest Simanek, who received the Medal of Honor from President Dwight D. Eisenhower in a 1953 White House ceremony. News 3 will have a reporter stationed at the event on May 5 to provide coverage and updates on this significant addition to the U.S. Naval fleet.
Beginning May 5, the Education Department will begin involuntary collection from people with past-due debts to the government. This will be done through the Treasury Department's offset program, which withholds payments from the government, including tax refunds, federal salaries and other benefits.As federal student loan collections resume, what options do borrowers have?
The resumed collection follows a five-year reprieve during the pandemic. Currently, more than five million borrowers are delinquent, with an additional four million potentially facing the same fate in the coming months, according to the Education Department.
“American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said. You can find information about your loan servicers at the student aid website, which also offers a tool that allows you to see all the different loan repayment plans available and how that would affect monthly payment, interest, and repayment length.
This morning's weather: Humid, foggy, scattered showers to come
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a warm and humid start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Watch out for areas of fog, mainly inland. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible as a front lingers up and down the East Coast. Some storms could be severe with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail.
Highs will reach the low 80s tomorrow but the humidity will start to come down. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with lower rain chances.
