Food Lion shooting, USNS Simanek arrives to Norfolk, student loan collection: Sunrise Brief

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting at a Food Lion in Edenton, North Carolina Sunday night, police say. 2 hurt in shooting at Food Lion grocery store in Edenton According to a Facebook post, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. at the Food Lion on Virginia Road. Police said suspects had been "detained," but there was no word on any charges. No other details have been provided about the severity of injuries. "All resources at the Town’s disposal have been deployed to the scene," the post said. "Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues."



USNS Robert E. Simanek (T-ESB 7), the U.S. Navy's newest vessel, is set to make its arrival at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday. This ship was christened in May 2024 and delivered to the U.S. Navy on Sept. 12 later that year. U.S. Navy's newest vessel USNS Simanek to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk Monday The vessel represents the fifth expeditionary sea base (ESB) variant of the Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD) platform, built for Military Sealift Command (MSC). These ships are designed to offer flexible logistical support for a myriad of military operations, with core capabilities that include aviation, berthing, equipment staging, and command and control. The follow-on ship, future USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB 8), is currently under construction at NASSCO. The ship is named after Private First-Class Robert Ernest Simanek, who received the Medal of Honor from President Dwight D. Eisenhower in a 1953 White House ceremony. News 3 will have a reporter stationed at the event on May 5 to provide coverage and updates on this significant addition to the U.S. Naval fleet.

