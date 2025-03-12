Foodbank funding cut, human remains identified, shutdown deadline: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Foodbank funding cut, human remains identified, shutdown deadline
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore lost $300,000 in its funding. A USDA spokesperson said the cuts were a result of the program's status as a "pandemic-era program" that "no longer effectuate the goals of the agency."USDA cuts impact foodbank serving Hampton Roads
Specifically, the USDA cut funding from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which the foodbank used to source protein and produce from local farmers — generating 8,500 meals a month.
Officials from the foodbank are worried about future reductions, as they currently serve 1.6 million meals a month.
“At the end of the day, food banks are neighbors helping neighbors because that's what neighbors do, and that's what our history tells us. Our history tells us that's what we'll continue to do,” said Christopher Tan, the president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore.
Human skeletal remains found in a drainage canal were determined to be Martrell Andre Lamar's, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.Remains for Martrell Andre Lamar found in Pasquotank County drainage canal: NCSBI
NCSBI says the remains were first discovered on Dec. 2 along Sandy Road in Pasquotank County.
Lamar was reported missing July 2 and his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Walton, was arrested and charged Nov. 20 with concealing a body and accessory to a homicide in connection to Martrell Andre Lamar's disappearance. Court documents say Lamar and Walton were arguing before she called a man who showed up and shot Lamar.
Court documents go on to say Lamar was put in Walton’s car, where she was accused of driving his remains to Knotts Island. Walton was denied bond back in November and is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday.
In a 217-213 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a continuing resolution to fund the government.House votes to pass funding bill, sending legislation to Senate
The GOP-approved bill now goes to the Senate for approval. Lawmakers have until end of day on Friday, March 14, to avert a government shutdown. The bill itself proposes a decrease in non-defense spending — compared to last year — by around $13 billion and an increase in defense spending by about $6 billion.
For Senate approval, at least eight Democratic votes would be needed to avoid a shutdown (assuming Republicans fall in line). Moderate Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he would support the measure. Other Democrats want to ensure there are more protections for Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security funding.
This morning's weather: Mostly sunny, warm, clouds to gather tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another nice day today with high in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in tonight with lows returning to the 40s.
Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will drop to the upper 50s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible Thursday or Friday but overall rain chances will be slim.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Traffic map: