Foodbank funding cut, human remains identified, shutdown deadline: Sunrise Brief

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore lost $300,000 in its funding. A USDA spokesperson said the cuts were a result of the program's status as a "pandemic-era program" that "no longer effectuate the goals of the agency."

USDA cuts impact foodbank serving Hampton Roads

Specifically, the USDA cut funding from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which the foodbank used to source protein and produce from local farmers — generating 8,500 meals a month.

Officials from the foodbank are worried about future reductions, as they currently serve 1.6 million meals a month.

“At the end of the day, food banks are neighbors helping neighbors because that's what neighbors do, and that's what our history tells us. Our history tells us that's what we'll continue to do,” said Christopher Tan, the president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore.

